Red Wolves escape Minutemen

Teammates celebrate with Arkansas State's Jaden Harris (11) after Harris intercepted a pass during the first half Saturday against UMass. ASU won 35-33.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State held on, just barely.

ASU has been unable to keep a fourth-quarter lead in three losses this season and Saturday's game against Massachusetts nearly got away, too. Down 16 points entering the final period, the Minutemen scored the next 14 points and lined up for a two-point conversion that could have tied the game with 18 seconds to play.

