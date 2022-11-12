Red Wolves escape Minutemen

JONESBORO — Arkansas State held on, just barely.
ASU has been unable to keep a fourth-quarter lead in three losses this season and Saturday's game against Massachusetts nearly got away, too. Down 16 points entering the final period, the Minutemen scored the next 14 points and lined up for a two-point conversion that could have tied the game with 18 seconds to play.
Sophomore cornerback Kenneth Harris made a game-saving play to stop the conversion, standing up UMass receiver Isaac Ross just short of the end zone after a pass reception, and ASU escaped with a 35-33 victory on a chilly afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium.
The Red Wolves (3-7) finished on the short end of most statistical categories against the Minutemen (1-9), but not the scoreboard as they stopped a four-game losing streak.
"We finally made a play at the end of the game to win the game," ASU head coach Butch Jones said. "We didn't play particularly well in some areas, but learning how to win, I thought we made a play at the end of the game.
"We practice that scenario all the time of being up by eight and giving up a touchdown. There comes some resolve, some resiliency. You have to snap and clear, you have to play the next play, and Kenny Harris made a great play."
Trailing 35-19 after three quarters, UMass kept the football for more than 12 minutes in the final period. The Minutemen mustered a 75-yard touchdown drive and added the two-point try to pull within eight points with 11:07 to go, then got the football twice more as ASU ran only seven offensive plays in the fourth quarter.
The Red Wolves forced a turnover on downs at their 42 with 5:18 to play, only to punt the ball back to the Minutemen. UMass mounted an 81-yard drive capped by Garrett Dzuro's 27-yard touchdown pass to Ross with 18 seconds to play.
The Minutemen called timeout to set up their two-point play. The Red Wolves followed with two timeouts of their own to get a look at the formation and get set for the play they anticipated.
"In the defensive huddle, we called out what play, like we knew what was coming to an extent," sophomore end Ethan Hassler said. "We knew when No. 7 (running back Ellis Merriweather) lined up behind the tackle, it was going to be a fast-flow play to the right side, like it was. Me being to the boundary, I knew I wasn't going to make that play, but I knew my teammates were going to step up and make it."
Harris met Ross just short of the goal line, hitting the UMass receiver high so he couldn't extend the football, and other ASU defenders arrived to help finish off the tackle. Officials confirmed the call after a video review.
Senior quarterback James Blackman described the two-point stop as a game-changing play for ASU's program.
"It shows what we've been going through for the last few weeks, but it shows the progression. Yeah, we had a mishap where they go and score, but who cares?" Blackman said. "They score, what are we going to do now? Snap, clear, next play. Then to be honest, if they would have scored the two-point conversion, it's the same thing for the offense. We were going to go down there and find a way to get those three points."
Jones credited Harris and also sophomore defensive back Taylon Doss, who fielded UMass' onside kick to end any doubt about the outcome.
"We could have folded, we could have said, 'Here we go again,' and we stepped up and made two plays," Jones said. "We made the play that Kenny made, and the play Taylon made on the hands team. That was a big play, a judgmental play. It would have been easy to let it bounce. It was a great kick and he attacked it. He didn't freeze in the moment, he didn't panic."
ASU lost at Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi after holding double-digit leads in the second half. The Red Wolves also fell short at Memphis after nosing in front during the fourth quarter.
While ASU led for 56-plus minutes Saturday, UMass had the upper hand statistically. The Minutemen, who entered the game as the lowest-scoring team in the Football Bowl Subdivision, ran 94 plays to the Red Wolves' 42 while gaining 475 yards to ASU's 275.
UMass, which was 10-of-23 on third down to ASU's 0-for-8, kept the football for 41 minutes, 30 seconds. Merriweather ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.
"I think that's a part of growing up, too, when you're learning how to win and you didn't play your best, but you still found a way to win the football game, and we needed to do that," Jones said. "We were behind in every statistical category that there is, but the most important stat is that 'W' and we were able to get that."
ASUI's Marcel Murray ran for 122 yards and a touchdown on eight carries as he topped 100 yards for the first time since 2019. Murray also reached 2,000 yards rushing for his ASU career.
Blackman was 10-of-18 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Ony one of ASU's four offensive scoring drives took more than two minutes. The Red Wolves drove 66 yards in four plays on their first possession of the game, scoring on Blackman's 17-yard pass to Seydou Traore.
The Red Wolves didn't score again offensively in the first half, though they led 14-6 at halftime because of Trevian Thomas' 27-yard interception return for a touchdown with 5:12 left in the first quarter.
ASU had just 68 total yards at halftime, prompting the Red Wolves to make a couple of changes on the offensive line. "Offensively I don't think we could play any worse than what we played in the first half," Jones said.
The Red Wolves opened the second half with a quick touchdown drive, scoring on Blackman's 18-yard pass to Te'Vailance Hunt, but the Minutemen scored the next two touchdowns to pull within 21-19.
Murray broke a 75-yard touchdown run with 5:09 left in the third quarter. The Red Wolves got the ball back and Johnnie Lang made an 18-yard catch on fourth-and-9 from the UMass 30, then scored on a 12-yard run with 1:31 to play in the third quarter.
ASU failed to gain another first down.
"We have learned the next phase now. We just won a close game," Jones said. "The next phase is how you close an opponent out. We were ahead by 15 at one point, then down to two, and we were up by 16. We could never just hold the momentum of the game.
"We would score and then they would go down and score. As we continue to move forward and really learn how to win, you have to learn how to close an opponent out."
ASU visits Texas State next Saturday. The Red Wolves close the season at home against Troy on Nov. 26.