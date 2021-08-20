Red Wolves expect 'tough personality' on offense

JONESBORO — Keith Heckendorf didn’t divulge any secrets Thursday when asked how Arkansas State’s offense differs from the one he coordinated for the Red Wolves last year.
“You’ll find out September fourth,” Heckendorf said, drawing a chuckle or two during ASU’s media day press conference.
Heckendorf is entering his third season as ASU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Red Wolves produced an All-America wide receiver in each of the last two seasons, Omar Bayless in 2019 and Jonathan Adams Jr. last year, and ranked second nationally in passing offense last season at 364.4 yards per game.
But while Heckendorf is in the same position, the program is under new management with first-year head coach Butch Jones and the rest of the offensive staff is new as well.
“We’ve got a lot of great minds in that room, so it’s not about one thing. It’s about putting things together that fit our personnel and give us the best chance to win,” Heckendorf said. “In college football, it’s about creating explosive plays. It’s about getting the ball in your playmakers’ hands and finding unique ways to do that for our guys to touch the ball in different areas, different ways to create space.
“That’s what it’s about. There’s a little unknown of what that is right now and we’re going to keep it that way until we line up and play.”
ASU returns six offensive starters from last season, although several may not be on the field for the first possession when the Red Wolves open the season Sept. 4 against Central Arkansas.
Sophomore Layne Hatcher, who split series last season as ASU’s backup, and Florida State transfer James Blackman are competing for playing time at quarterback. ASU also has four younger quarterbacks, including three freshmen.
“I’ve been very proud of how that group has come together,” Heckendorf said. “Layne and James have worked really well together, they’ve bounced ideas off each other and they compete their tails off every day to help this team. Some of the coolest things that happen is one of them throws a touchdown, you see the other one running down the field to congratulate them.”
While the Red Wolves regularly threw the ball effectively last year, passing for 300-plus yards in seven of 11 games, they weren’t as effective rushing. ASU averaged 125.4 yards per game rushing, ranking seventh in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Red Wolves expect that to change this fall.
“I think we’ve just developed a really tough personality on the offense. We’ve developed the ability to really run the ball and do what we want to do, impose our will,” Hatcher said. “I think that opens a lot more in the play-action game, RPO and deep balls, just everything.”
ASU returns two of last year’s key running backs in junior Marcel Murray and second-year freshman Lincoln Pare while adding a number of newcomers, among them Iowa State transfer Johnnie Lang Jr.
Pare, who ran for 450 yards before suffering a season-ending elbow injury, said ASU’s running backs will have a larger all-around role.
“We’re going to be running a lot more routes and getting out,” Pare said. “If you’re playing running back in Coach Heck and Coach Jones’ offense, you have to pass block, you have to be able to run routes and you’ve got to be able to tote the rock.”
ASU returns four offensive line starters, including guards Ivory Scott and Andre Harris Jr., and bolstered the unit with additions such as 6-10 Kentucky transfer Nick Lewis and Austin Peay transfer Robert Holmes.
Second-year freshman receiver Corey Rucker said the Red Wolves have improved their ground game when asked about spring practice observations that they’ve opened their playbook under Jones.
“A lot of people knew us for passing last year. This year, now we run the ball really well,” Rucker said. “Even in our passing game, we’ve added some wrinkles where we’re able to free more guys up in different situations. Last year, a lot of the time Jay (Adams) was just the one guy who made all the plays, but now there’s going to be situations where all the receivers across the board are making plays. Even guys coming off the bench will be able to come in and make big plays for us.”
Rucker erupted in ASU’s 2020 finale, catching nine passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns against Louisiana-Monroe, and has emerged as a leader among the wide receivers according to teammates.
“He’s more mature than his age shows,” Blackman said. “He does a great job of holding guys accountable. He wants to be great, he wants to win, and that’s just a part of his nature.”
Senior Dahu Green caught 32 passes for 542 yards and five touchdowns last year before a knee problem cut his season short. Sophomore Jeff Foreman caught three touchdown passes and ASU has bolstered its receiving corps with transfers such as Te’Vailance Hunt, who started nine games at TCU in 2019.
“He’s been a baller on all stages,” Pare said of Hunt. “He’s been catching balls over people, going the distance and just his work ethic, too. He’s one guy who has definitely caught everybody’s eye and been a standout for sure.”
Heckendorf is the lone holdover from last year’s offensive staff. He said Jones’ vision for the program excited him when they talked about a job on the staff.
“Coach told me, ‘Hey, I’m not hiring you to take the same job. I want you to look at this as this is a new opportunity with a new team, a new staff, to learn and grow,’” Heckendorf said. “This group has embraced me and I appreciate that. It’s been fun putting this offense together as a group. We’re getting closer to where it’s time to kick it off and I’m excited for that opportunity.”