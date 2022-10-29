JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s offensive production has been dropping recently with 20 points or less and fewer than 300 total yards in each of the last three games.
The Red Wolves aren’t likely to have an easy time getting in an offensive groove this afternoon, either.
South Alabama brings one of the Sun Belt Conference’s best defenses to Centennial Bank Stadium. The Jaguars rank third among Sun Belt teams in scoring defense and total defense, also fitting into the top 25 in both categories among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
“They’re as good of a defense as any team we’ve faced all year,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said. “It’s probably the best tackling defense we have faced all year. Their defensive line is impressive to watch, the way they use their hands, the violence. The middle linebacker is a special player, always plays angry, plays to the echo of the whistle. It’s a complete, complete football team. They’re a tough football team.”
The Jaguars (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) are one victory from attaining bowl eligibility, while the Red Wolves (2-6, 1-4 Sun Belt) are one loss shy of being eliminated from the possibility of bowl eligibility. Kickoff for today’s game, which will be televised on ESPNU, is set for 3 p.m.
ASU had one of its least productive games offensively in last week’s 38-18 loss at Louisiana-Lafayette. The Red Wolves rushed for less than 100 yards for the third consecutive game and finished with just 271 total yards.
Senior quarterback James Blackman sat out and senior running back Johnnie Lang did not record a carry. The Red Wolves were shorthanded or limited by injuries in other areas, too. Junior AJ Mayer and freshman Jaxon Dailey handled quarterback duties against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Senior receiver Champ Flemings said several factors contributed to a lackluster day on offense.
“I think injuries definitely played a part in it, being banged up on the O-line, being banged up at a few different spots,” Flemings said. “Obviously James wasn’t out there, so AJ did some good things, Jaxon did some good things. They were able to come in and play well for us for the most part.
“I think it was an accumulation of a couple of different things. We have to prepare better, we have to take care of the things that we can control better. We have to execute better and we just have to play harder. We have to make the scheme come to life as an offense and make sure with everything we’re doing, we’re being detailed and that we’re playing with better effort.”
Jones said early in the week that Blackman, who has passed for 1,695 yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing only one interception, should be able to play today.
ASU’s defense had a rough day, too, as the Cajuns amassed 522 yards. Freshmen were on the field at cornerback in the second half as the Red Wolves finished without their top three players at that position.
“For the first time, I didn’t think we competed like we had up until that point in time. I think that was the most disappointing thing,” Jones said. “We had some guys playing for the first time who had wide eyes, big eyes, and probably didn’t handle the situation very well. I liked the way we finished, so that was something to build upon, but we didn’t play to the standard and the standard doesn’t change no matter who’s playing. Those expectations are not going to change. At the end of the day, we did not play winning football.”
South Alabama has played winning football on a regular basis in Kane Wommack’s second season as head coach. The Jaguars have lost only to UCLA, which needed a last-play field goal for a 32-31 victory, and to Troy, which prevailed 10-6 in a defensive struggle last week.
ASU safety Justin Parks, a sophomore from Gardendale, Ala., who said he knows players on both teams, said he enjoyed watching the Troy-South Alabama game.
“I love defensive games. Everybody wants to see the high-scoring, 52-50 games,” Parks said. “I love those low-scoring games. It brings back the old school football.”
South Alabama yields 19.7 points and 314 total yards per game. Middle linebacker James Miller and free safety Jaden Voisin are tied for the team lead in tackles with 35 each, while safety Yam Banks is tied for the Sun Belt lead with four interceptions.
The Jaguars are averaging 31.7 points behind quarterback Carter Bradley, a junior transfer from Toledo who has passed for 1,909 yards and 13 touchdowns.
ASU plays three of its last four games at home. After an open date next week, the Red Wolves welcome UMass to Centennial Bank Stadium on Nov. 12.
The remaining schedule also includes a Nov. 19 trip to Texas State and a Nov. 26 home game against Troy.
Both Flemings and Parks said team morale remains solid.
“You would think with the record that we have, we would be down, but we’ve been up,” Parks said. “Practice has been fun. I love seeing the young guys, and I’m a young guy, but I love seeing freshmen step up, playing in big-time roles and just growing.”
“I think we still have a group of guys who believe in what we’re doing. They believe in Coach Jones, they believe in the coaching staff, and we believe in each other,” Flemings said. “The team morale is where it’s been, I think, since day one. We still believe in each other. We still believe that we should be winning the games that we’re in. It’s still high.”