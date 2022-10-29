JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s offensive production has been dropping recently with 20 points or less and fewer than 300 total yards in each of the last three games.

The Red Wolves aren’t likely to have an easy time getting in an offensive groove this afternoon, either.

A-State Football

Opponent: South Alabama

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium (30,382), Jonesboro

Kickoff: 3 p.m.

Records: ASU 2-6, 1-4 SBC; USA 5-2, 2-1

Television: ESPNU

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 6-4

Last meeting: USA, 31-13, 2021

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com