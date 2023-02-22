Red Wolves face Ragin' Cajuns to begin road trip

Arkansas State’s Terrance Ford Jr. drives to the basket as Georgia State’s Brenden Tucker (5) and Collin Moore (24) defend during Saturday’s game. The Red Wolves will visit Louisiana-Lafayette tonight.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s men’s basketball team would like for this road trip to last a while.

ASU visits Louisiana-Lafayette this evening and Louisiana-Monroe on Friday to close the regular season. Coach Mike Balado said the Red Wolves will travel from ULM to Pensacola, Fla., where they will play a first-round game in the Sun Belt Conference tournament next Tuesday.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Louisiana-Lafayette

Site: Cajundome, Lafayette, La.

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Records: ASU 11-18, 3-13 SBC; ULL 21-7, 11-5 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ULL, 59-30

Last meeting: ULL, 80-71, Jan. 19