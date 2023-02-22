Red Wolves face Ragin' Cajuns to begin road trip

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s men’s basketball team would like for this road trip to last a while.
ASU visits Louisiana-Lafayette this evening and Louisiana-Monroe on Friday to close the regular season. Coach Mike Balado said the Red Wolves will travel from ULM to Pensacola, Fla., where they will play a first-round game in the Sun Belt Conference tournament next Tuesday.
“All we’re trying to do right now is get better every game so we can go in with as much confidence as possible for the conference tournament,” Balado said. “We all know in the conference tournament, everything goes out the window. It’s 0-0, a lot more pressure on higher-seeded teams, a lot less pressure on lower-seeded teams. You can play well and advance. You never know, you can catch a little bit of fire late. Our biggest thing now is staying healthy with the limited bench that we have.”
While the Red Wolves (11-18, 3-13 Sun Belt) are looking to build momentum for the conference tournament, the Ragin’ Cajuns (21-7, 11-5 Sun Belt) have their eyes on a double bye in the event.
A victory in tonight’s game, which tips off at 7:30 in Lafayette, would give UL Lafayette one of the top four seeds and an automatic berth in the tournament quarterfinals. The Cajuns are tied for third with James Madison, one game behind Marshall and two behind league leader Southern Miss.
ASU was unable to contain Jordan Brown, UL Lafayette’s 6-11 junior center, when the Cajuns rolled to an 80-71 victory over the Red Wolves in Jonesboro. Brown scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while drawing 11 fouls in that game.
“We’re going to have to try to do something a little different with him and we have to do a better job in transition. I think they had like 18 points in transition,” Balado said. “They’re good, they play fast. They don’t mind scoring in the 80s. They don’t mind winning a game 90-88. We have to do a really good job of being efficient in the half-court offensively and in transition of course, but rebounding is a big key.”
Brown needs 64 points to become the 50th player in Cajun history with 1,000 career points. He is the Sun Belt’s third-leading scorer at 19.3 points per game and also averages 8.1 rebounds.
The Cajuns, who are 12-0 at home this season, are the league’s most accurate team from 3-point range at 38.5 percent. They average better than 79 points per game.
ASU closed its home schedule Saturday with a 75-70 victory over Georgia State as guards Terrance Ford Jr. and Caleb Fields scored 22 and 21 points, respectively.
Ford was 5-of-5 from the 3-point line, raising his shooting percentage beyond the arc to 53.6 percent in conference play. Balado said the Panthers guarded Ford differently off the pick and roll than other Red Wolves, something he wonders if the Cajuns will attempt this evening.
“They don’t really change much, but I can see them trying to adjust something because of the way he shot it the other night,” Balado said. “Usually people go under pick and rolls on Fields because they want him taking jump shots and he’s really hard guarding downhill, so you try to beat him to a spot. I think they probably thought the same thing about Terrance, especially going into conference play, but if you look at it now, I don’t know if that’s something you can do.”
Fields and forward Omar El-Sheikh both average 11.2 points per game, while Ford has lifted his season scoring average to 10.3 points.
Balado is promoting Ford for the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year award, noting his 3-point percentage and scoring average (12.1) in conference play.
“I hope he has the opportunity to get it,” Balado said. “I’m really campaigning for him because I think he deserves it.”