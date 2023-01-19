JONESBORO — Coach Mike Balado says Arkansas State wants to play at a faster pace after struggling to score in recent losses.

Louisiana-Lafayette and Marshall, the Red Wolves’ opponents this week at First National Bank Arena, aren’t likely to mind a quick tempo.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Louisiana-Lafayette

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Records: ASU 9-10, 1-5 SBC; ULL 14-4, 4-2 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ULL, 58-30

Last meeting: ASU, 67-58, 2021-22

