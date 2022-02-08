JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers gave her team a surprise when it was time to study film before Arkansas State’s game at Louisiana-Monroe on Monday.
The Red Wolves had already done their homework on ULM since they prepared to play the Warhawks on Thursday, when the game was postponed because of wet court conditions. Rather than revisit that scouting report, Rogers and her staff gave the team a scouting report on Arkansas State.
“When they walked in for film and they looked at the scouting report, and it was actually a report on them, it kind of opened their eyes,” said Rogers, ASU’s interim coach. “We just showed them a ton of positive clips, as well as some clips that we need to work on, and just did a scout on us. We told them that (Monday) it was Arkansas State versus Arkansas State, and we just really felt like it was more about us.
“We were already prepared for ULM. We felt like we just had to be the best us that we could be and if we went in there with confidence, then we felt like we could have a good game.”
The Red Wolves had the game Rogers was hoping to see as they routed ULM 82-60 Monday night in Monroe, La., to snap a five-game losing streak.
Until Monday, ASU (11-12, 4-6 Sun Belt) hadn’t won since losing guard Keya Patton to a knee injury. Rogers spoke to reporters from her car during a video conference Tuesday before picking up Patton, who underwent a procedure on her knee.
The Red Wolves’ Louisiana trip took longer than expected thanks to Thursday’s postponement. They suffered a 68-57 loss Saturday at Louisiana-Lafayette, where Rogers was not pleased with her team’s defense or competitiveness.
“It felt like at times we didn’t compete and it didn’t sit well with me, so we had a heart-to-heart after the game and when we went to practice to get ready for ULM, I was on them pretty tough about how we wanted this thing to be, how we wanted to guard and how we want it to be offensively,” Rogers said. “It kind of felt at moments Saturday that they were kind of giving up, and I’m just not going to let them do that.”
Rogers said the Red Wolves played well against ULM (4-18, 0-8 Sun Belt).
Freshman guard Lauryn Pendleton led ASU with 19 points while shooting 8-of-16 from the field. Junior guard Jireh Washington added 18 points, junior forward Trinitee Jackson 12, freshman guard Jade Upshaw 11 and senior guard Morgan Wallace nine. Jackson also finished with 10 rebounds.
While she still played more than 28 minutes, Jackson came off the bench against ULM. Freshman guard Mailyn Wilkerson also came off the bench Monday, playing 29-plus minutes.
Rogers said ASU needed new energy from its starting lineup.
“I just wasn’t proud of the way my other starting five was playing, and I wanted to send a message that if you’re going to play, you’re going to play defense, you’re going to box out and you’re going to play the way we want to play,” Rogers said. “I think we sent the message loud and clear. Trinitee had a double-double. I thought she played really well, she played really solid for us. Mailyn played really solid for us and Jade had been playing well. I felt like she earned that right to start and obviously she played well again.”
ASU shot 50.8 percent from the field and held a 36-30 rebounding advantage. The Red Wolves led 46-35 at halftime and 66-48 after the third quarter.
Rogers said she could see her team gaining confidence during the game.
“You could just see in their bounce, you could see it in their face, you could see it in their focus. I haven’t seen that in a while,” Rogers said. “I haven’t really seen it since probably UTA. You could just see that life being breathed back into them. They were hitting shots, playing well defensively. They were high-fiving each other. You could just tell they were having a lot more fun (Monday night), something that we’ve been missing.”
ASU has four games remaining in the regular season, starting with Saturday’s trip to Arkansas-Little Rock. The Red Wolves will host the Trojans the following Saturday, Feb. 19, and then close with a Feb. 24-26 trip to Texas State and Texas-Arlington.
The Sun Belt tournament begins March 2 in Pensacola, Fla.
Rogers said she felt the Red Wolves needed to get Monday’s game to have confidence going into Saturday’s game at UALR.
“You’re going into a really tough environment and if you think about the last couple games we have, it’s Little Rock, Little Rock, Texas State and then UTA, three really tough opponents and four tough games,” Rogers said. “I felt like we had to get at least one this past weekend to kind of get our confidence and just to get a taste of winning again. You could tell after the game that they were like, ‘OK, we’re glad to get that feeling. I want more.’ You hope they stay hungry and they prepare the way we want to prepare going into Little Rock.”