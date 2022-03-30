Red Wolves get back into spring routine

JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones saw signs of a football team coming off spring break when Arkansas State resumed spring practice Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Wolves held three practices prior to last week’s spring break. Jones praised the mindset and positive energy his players have shown since returning to campus, even if the execution wasn’t up to his standard Tuesday.
“What we learned today is football is a game of structure, football is a game of routine. We’ve been away from it for over a week,” Jones said after practice Tuesday. “Again, I like the effort and I like the intensity, but it was not very crisp, it was not very clean.
“Too many balls on the ground; we chart every ball on the ground and I want to say we had 67 or 68 from missed snaps to dropped balls to just incomplete passes for the entire length of practice. We just have to get a little bit better each and every week.”
ASU is in its second week of spring football. The Red Wolves will hold their fifth practice of the spring today and will also practice Saturday, which Jones described as a competition day that will include a red zone scrimmage.
Asked about retention from the first three practices, Jones said he could tell some players took advantage of their time off while others didn’t.
“I thought the retention from the older players was very good. The younger players, I think it was about 50-50 and on top of the retention and the install, now we have different elements of special teams going in as well,” Jones said. “It now becomes the accumulation effect. Everything is accumulating on top of them, so they have to do a good job of staying ahead of the game.”
Eleven players who were part of ASU’s recruiting class are going through spring drills. The group includes six Football Bowl Subdivision transfers and five freshmen who enrolled early.
Jones said he’s been pleased with the progress of senior quarterback James Blackman, who is going through spring drills at ASU for the first time after joining the team last August as a transfer from Florida State. Windy conditions and time off contributed to issues completing passes Tuesday, Jones said.
“Everything in the throw game is about rhythm, timing and spacing. Sometimes it may look like he overthrows a ball, but it’s the receiver not running out of his break. When you throw, there are a lot of things that go into that,” Jones said. “Today was a challenge with the elements, but we’re going to have to play in these elements. I think what you saw was the timing was off amongst all the quarterbacks and receivers, and a lot of it is a byproduct of coming back from a week off.”
The receiving corps is adjusting to the loss of Corey Rucker, who entered the transfer portal before spring practice. Rucker led ASU in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season.
Jones said senior Te’Vailance Hunt, the Red Wolves’ second-leading receiver in 2021, hasn’t been fully available yet this spring because of nagging injuries.
“We anticipate as spring goes on to have him back to full strength. That also gives us an opportunity to develop some of our younger players as well,” Jones said. “We expect a lot from Te’Vailance. What I like from him is he’s providing stability to that room. He’s providing leadership and he’s holding everyone around him accountable, and that’s been great to see. Now we just have to get him back and get him healthy. We’re going to be a young group. We’ll continue to add to that group in recruiting as well.”
Jones said the offensive line is being evaluated every day as ASU looks for the right combination.
Redshirt freshman Makilan Thomas, who played in three games on the offensive line last season, played tackle Tuesday.
“We’ve asked a lot of Makilan Thomas. He’s played center, he was doing a really good job at guard and (Tuesday) we moved him to left tackle because, again, as we know that’s one of the most critical spots,” Jones said. “He’s one of our best offensive linemen, but we forget he’s a redshirt freshman. We’ve asked a lot out of him and you could see he was kind of digesting the tackle spot.”
Like Jones, sophomore running back Lincoln Pare said the offense’s performance Tuesday reflected the time away from the game.
“It was good to be back out there, but as far as the offense today, we really have to get back to our structure. You could definitely tell we had a week off with our timing and stuff like that,” Pare said. “Definitely the biggest thing on offense is timing and details, stuff like that, so getting back in for Thursday, I would say that’s the big thing we have to clean up.”
Junior safety Eddie Smith said the defense had a good first day back on the field in terms of its energy.
“Usually when you come back from spring break it’s typically lousy, a lack of energy,” Smith said. “I didn’t feel like there was any of that (Tuesday). I feel like guys were flying around and playing with joy.”