ITTA BENA, Miss. — Arkansas State made enough shots to overcome its mistakes.
The Red Wolves shot 55.6 percent from the field and sank 28 of their 38 free throw attempts to edge Mississippi Valley State 82-77 Saturday.
Turnovers kept ASU (7-2) from pulling away from MVSU. The Delta Devils (0-8) scored 31 points off 24 Red Wolf turnovers to keep the game in doubt.
"Any time you can win, it's always good to get a W, especially on the road. I'm very disappointed in our performance," ASU head coach Mike Balado said. "Obviously 24 turnovers is way too much. I don't think we played up to par. ... but we were able to pull it out. It was a close game and for us to be able to keep the game with the lead close was good for us. We'll take the win however we can get it, but we have to improve."
MVSU led 34-33 at halftime and the game was tied at 46 with 12:38 to play. ASU ran off the next 10 points, four coming from Marquis Eaton, to lead 56-46 with 9:11 remaining.
While the Devils were able to get back in the game, 3-pointers from Christian Willis and Eaton helped the Red Wolves stay in the lead. Willis drilled a 3 with 5:07 left to give ASU a 65-61 lead and Eaton made another 3 at the 4:36 mark to give the Red Wolves a 68-63 edge.
MVSU closed within 70-67 with 2:53 remaining, but the Red Wolves made eight free throws in the final three minutes to seal their fourth consecutive victory.
"I'll take the wins regardless, however they come, but we know up to our own standard, we have to get it going," Eaton said.
Eaton poured in a team-high 18 points, including 16 in the second half. He was one of four players to score 10 or more on the day for the Red Wolves, going 5-of-9 from the floor (2-3 from 3-point range) and a perfect 6-of-6 at the foul line.
Norchad Omier registered another double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds in 25 minutes. Desi Sills added 17 points while Keyon Wesley scored 10 points with six boards. Lazar Grbovic also factored into the scoring column with nine points.
"When you're not playing well, you need your guys to make plays and they did that," Balado said. "We'll take the W, get on the bus and head back to Jonesboro and prepare for Texas Tech."
Wesley, who came off the bench to play 28 minutes, was sick Friday night, Balado said. With forward Antwon Jackson unavailable Saturday, Grbovic played a season-high 11 minutes.
"We didn't know if Keyon was going to play," Balado said. "He was really weak, but he told me, 'Coach, I'm going to go,' and for him to play almost 30 minutes and have 10 points and six rebounds is phenomenal. When Norchad got his second (foul), for Lazar to come in and give us nine points the way he did and play hard on defense was great, and that's what we needed from our bench, those 19 points off our bench."
ASU overcame an early deficit with an 8-0 run to lead 10-5 after a Markise Davis 3, but the Delta Devils surged ahead by one with a 6-0 stretch.
Grbovic provided a spark off the bench, aiding in an 8-0 run that expanded the Red Wolves’ lead to seven, then Wesley propelled ASU’s lead up to 11 with under seven minutes remaining in the half.
MVSU held ASU without a field goal for the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the half to lead 34-33. The Delta Devils scored 20 points off turnovers in the first half.
"You take that out and they weren't even scoring on us in the half-court," Eaton said. "We were just giving them the game basically. We have to learn from that, just not let teams speed us up with the run and jump, that type of stuff."
Caleb Hunter led MVSU with 20 points. Gary Grant added 18 points off the bench; David McCoy finished with 15 points; and Robert Carpenter and Terry Collins scored 10 each.
ASU had a 39-27 rebounding advantage. The Red Wolves made 25-of-45 attempts from the field.
A-State concludes its road swing Tuesday, traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech. Tipoff at United Supermarkets Arena is slated for 7 p.m.