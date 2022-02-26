Red Wolves hold off Mountaineers

JONESBORO — Arkansas State wrapped up the regular season Friday night by defeating one of the Sun Belt Conference's top teams.
The Red Wolves earned a 62-60 victory over regular-season runner-up Appalachian State before a season-high home crowd of 2,967, escaping the Mountaineers when the Sun Belt's most prolific 3-point shooter couldn't connect at the buzzer.
App State's Adrian Delph had an opportunity to spoil A-State's senior night after Marquis Eaton, the conference's top free throw shooter, missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity with 9.2 seconds to play. Delph pump-faked as Eaton jumped past him, and his 3-point attempt bounced off the front of the rim.
"I should have made the free throws. I was mad about that," said Eaton, who is shooting 88.1 percent from the line. "But once he was dribbling and I didn't see anyone, I made sure I just grabbed the ball because I felt like he wasn't going to pass it anyway. I thought he was going to shoot it the first time. I jumped, then he pump-faked, so I just jumped again, and he shot it short."
The final stand capped a strong second-half defensive effort for the Red Wolves, who held the Mountaineers to 25.9 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes to overturn a 34-30 halftime deficit.
"Tonight was a really good night for our team," ASU head coach Mike Balado said. "I'm really proud of the way we played, especially defensively in the second half. Everybody came in and contributed."
The victory enabled ASU (17-10, 8-7 Sun Belt) to earn the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament and a first-round game Thursday against 11th-seeded Louisiana-Monroe in Pensacola, Fla. If the Red Wolves had lost, they would have been seeded eighth.
Friday's outcome did not impact App State (18-13, 12-6 Sun Belt) as far as tournament seeding. The Mountaineers, who won the Sun Belt tournament last season, will have a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed.
Balado gave much of the credit for Friday's victory to Eaton, Caleb Fields and Desi Sills, the Red Wolves' starting guards.
"I thought our guards won it, both defensively and controlling the ball. Even though between them they had eight turnovers, they made plays when they needed to," Balado said. "I thought Fields was phenomenal, I thought Eaton was very efficient, and Desi Sills had a phenomenal game. He was all over the place, looked like Dwyane Wade out there. Defensively he was flying around, and his energy was so high, and other guys feed off of him."
Sills was 7-of-12 from the field to lead the Red Wolves with 16 points, also adding four steals and three assists. Eaton scored 14 points in his final home game, sinking 6-of-11 from the field, and grabbed six rebounds. Fields added eight points, five assists and five rebounds.
Forward Norchad Omier finished with 11 points and eight rebounds before fouling out in the final minute of the game. Malcolm Farrington gave ASU a boost off the bench with three 3s for nine points.
"Norchad, we look at 11 and eight, and he had a rough night with foul trouble, but he made some big baskets," Balado said. "Fields had a huge pass to him for a dunk that put us up four and he had two huge blocks that got us back the possessions. He did his job throughout the game, and Antwon Jackson gave us great minutes as well."
Delph scored 19 points while drilling five 3s, bringing his Sun Belt-best 3-point total to 94. Guard Justin Forrest added 15 points and forward James Lewis Jr. 10 for App State.
A-State trailed for nearly 29 minutes and never led by more than four points. The Red Wolves fell behind quickly as the Mountaineers shot out to a 13-3 lead in the first five minutes.
Eaton said the Mountaineers' early surge came off plays the Red Wolves covered during a Thursday walk-through.
"We walked through every single play that they were going to do," Eaton said. "You're not going to remember all of them, but you still should have an idea of what we're supposed to be doing, that we're not switching on this handoff, we're going under here. Their first 13 points literally was from us messing up, every score."
App State's lead eventually reached 12 points, 28-16, before A-State went on a 10-0 run that included 3s from Fields and Sills. Eaton scored just before halftime to pull the Red Wolves within four points.
A-State scored the first five points of the second half for its first lead, 35-34. Sills was 5-of-7 from the field to score 11 points in the second half, finding success on drives to the basket.
"I felt like my teammates kept on believing in me. 'Quis and Norchad said, 'Keep going, I feel like you're one of the best guards in the league,'" Sills said. "They said, 'We're going to feed you, you've got the momentum, you've got the hot hand.' So they gave me touches, Coach ran plays for me, and I tried to deliver."
App State led 56-53 when Lewis scored with 6:39 to go, but the Mountaineers went cold as the Red Wolves went on a 7-0 run. Their late drought included four turnovers and 0-for-6 shooting.
Eaton said A-State simply made more defensive plays in the second half.
"We would be in the right spot in the first half, but we wouldn't make the defensive play," he said. "It wasn't really like a change, because everybody still had their same matchups, but it was more of just making the play. Being there wasn't good enough with them, because they're so good."
Sills scored the next five points, including a layup that put A-State ahead for good at 57-56 with 4:41 remaining. The Red Wolves went up 60-56 when Fields drove the baseline and delivered a bounce pass to Omier for a dunk with 1:34 remaining.
Lewis drew Omier's fifth foul and made both free throws with 55.2 seconds to play. Eaton missed a jump shot on A-State's next possession, but Jackson grabbed the rebound.
Forced to foul, the Mountaineers put Eaton on the line, and he made two free throws with 17.2 seconds remaining for a 62-58 lead. Forrest drew a foul and made two free throws with 10 seconds to play, but App State couldn't take advantage of the free throw missed by Eaton.
A-State and ULM played twice in the regular season, each winning on the other's home court.
"The guys were very happy in the locker room for the win. They were laughing, joking around," Balado said. "I told them what seed we are and who we're playing, and the mood in the locker room completely changed. That's all I can say. All I can say is they're looking forward to it and so am I."