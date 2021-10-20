Red Wolves hope to surprise longtime rival

JONESBORO — While Arkansas State is in the early stages of building football rivalries with most of its Sun Belt Conference peers, there are a couple of notable exceptions.
The Red Wolves have played Louisiana-Lafayette, tonight’s opponent at Centennial Bank Stadium, and Louisiana-Monroe more than the other six Sun Belt opponents on this year’s schedule combined.
ASU and UL Lafayette meet for the 50th time when they kick off this evening at 6:30 in a nationally televised contest on ESPNU. Their game has often been pivotal in the Sun Belt race over the past decade, although the Red Wolves’ recent struggles make them a decided underdog to the Ragin’ Cajuns tonight.
“I think with teams that you respect, there’s always going to be a rivalry and increased intensity, and they’re definitely a team we respect. There’s been big games in the past,” ASU quarterback Layne Hatcher said. “That’s what builds a rivalry, so I’m really excited to play them. I love playing these guys because you know it’s going to take your best work. They’re a great group and you love to play against great teams like that.”
UL Lafayette has won six of the past eight meetings and is looking for its fourth consecutive victory in the series, which would be its longest streak since taking six straight from 1993-98. The Cajuns hold a 27-20-1 all-time series edge according to ASU, which vacated a 2005 victory over UL Lafayette because of NCAA sanctions.
With a five-game winning streak that includes conference victories over Georgia Southern, South Alabama and Appalachian State, the Cajuns (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt) appear on track to their fourth consecutive West Division crown. ASU (1-5, 0-2 Sun Belt) is careening in the opposite direction with five consecutive losses in head coach Butch Jones’ first season.
Still, fourth-year UL Lafayette head coach Billy Napier said he expects the Red Wolves to be at their best.
“I don’t know how they feel about the game. For us, they stand in the way of what we want to accomplish, so regardless of what’s happened in the past, I think we’ve got a lot of respect for what we see on the film,” Napier said. “I think regardless of the record or the stats, this is a dangerous team. They’ve got extremely good personnel at about every position on their team – big, strong, athletic.
“New staff, new leadership, and certainly we’re playing at their place when they had an open date, a little bit more time than we’ve had to prepare for the game. We’re going to get their best effort. We fully expect that.”
Jones said UL Lafayette may be the best team ASU has faced in terms of being complete in all three phases. Coming off a 10-win season, the Cajuns were No. 23 in The Associated Press poll before losing their opener at Texas, and they continue to receive votes.
UL Lafayette gave voters something to consider last week by trampling Appalachian State 41-13 in another nationally televised midweek game. The Cajuns rushed for 246 yards while producing a 455-211 edge in total yards.
ASU center Jacob Still, who watched the telecast, admitted he was a little shocked by the ease of the Cajuns’ victory.
“I thought it would be a lot closer than what it was, but ULL kind of got after them. Just really physical up front on defense,” Still said. “We’re going to get a lot of four down (front), we’re going to get a lot of three down. We’re going to get pressured on third down. They’ve got very athletic and long linebackers. They’re really downhill. We’re just going to have to match their physicality.”
While ASU remains among the nation’s leaders in passing offense, the Red Wolves are averaging just 79.5 rushing yards per game. They shuffled their offensive line a couple of weeks ago after losing starting tackle Robert Holmes to an injury.
Hatcher takes the reins of the offense with James Blackman, ASU’s starting quarterback of the past four games, out at least a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury. The Red Wolves also lost defensive tackle Terry Hampton (season-ending knee injury) during their 52-20 loss to Coastal Carolina on Oct. 7.
“Right now we’ve had some injuries that one week isn’t going to solve, so we have to rely on our depth and that’s kind of where we’re at in our program right now,” Jones said. “We lack competitive depth, so we’re going to have to have some individuals step up and play a a lot of repetitions for us moving forward the last six weeks.”
Jones said the Red Wolves have spent an extraordinary amount of time on tackling.
ASU has given up 18 touchdown plays of 40 yards or more, nine rushing and nine passing. Coastal Carolina had touchdown passes of 99 and 64 yards, plus touchdown runs of 64 and 67 yards.
The Red Wolves rank last nationally among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring defense (46.7 points per game) and total defense (584 yards per game). The Red Wolves are No. 129 out of 130 FBS teams in rushing defense and passing yards allowed.
“As we continue to move forward, we need some individuals to step up at the linebacker position. That’s really going to be key down the stretch for the next six games, who’s going to step up and emerge a little bit, be able to have block destruction and get off blocks,” Jones said. “Right now what we’ve found, and we all know, is we haven’t had a second level to our defense. When the run hits and it breaks the first level, it’s been catastrophic. We have to do a great job, especially at the linebacker and the boundary safety.”
Still, one of the few Red Wolves who were on the roster the last time ASU defeated UL Lafayette in 2017, expects a physical game with what he described as probably the Sun Belt’s biggest team.
“It’s going to be a street fight and we’re going to have to meet them with that same intensity,” Still said. “We know what they’ve done, they’ve been very successful the past few years. We’re just going to have to match their intensity and bring the fight to them for 60 minutes.”