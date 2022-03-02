JONESBORO — Mike Balado hopes Sun Belt Conference basketball will progress to the point where league members have more than one avenue to the NCAA Tournament. For now, however, there’s only one path to March Madness.
The team that cuts the nets after Monday night’s Sun Belt tournament final in Pensacola, Fla., will earn the automatic NCAA bid that comes with the championship. With no Sun Belt team in the top 100 of the NCAA’s NET Rankings, this won’t be the year for the league’s at-large bid drought to end.
“It comes down to whoever wins the (league) tournament is going to go to the NCAA tournament,” said Balado, ASU’s fifth-year head coach. “So no matter how good you play all year, no matter how bad you played all year, no matter how mediocre you played all year, at the end of the day, can you put your best together for 160 minutes between Thursday and Monday? That’s what we’re concentrating on, 40 minutes at a time, every four-minute segment during the game.”
The sixth-seeded Red Wolves will attempt to get past the first 40 minutes this evening. ASU (17-10) plays 11th-seeded Louisiana-Monroe (13-17) in a first-round game at the Pensacola Bay Center at 5 p.m.
Tonight’s winner will advance to play third-seeded Georgia State at the same time Saturday. Other teams on the bottom half of the bracket include second-seeded Appalachian State, seventh-seeded Coastal Carolina and 10th-seeded Georgia Southern.
Balado described the Sun Belt tournament as wide open. Regular-season champion Texas State has the conference’s best NET ranking, 118 as of Wednesday, but seven other league members are between 133 and 195. Three more are in the 200s and Arkansas-Little Rock brings up the rear at 325.
Texas State, App State, Georgia State and Troy have a shorter path to the title after earning a bye into Saturday’s quarterfinals. The other eight teams will need to win four games as App State did to win the 2021 tournament.
“If we had a bye, I’d sit here and say absolutely, we want the extra rest. But I think for us, we know we have to play the game,” Balado said. “First of all we have to concentrate on Monroe. I’m not even looking past them at all. They’re very good, they beat us already, they’re well-coached. I’m not even thinking past Monroe, but we have to make sure we play a good game because if we do win the next game, which I hope we would, then we’re prepared to win the next one. If you don’t play well, there is no tomorrow.”
The teams split two regular-season meetings, each winning on the other’s home court. ASU prevailed 90-83 in Monroe thanks to a late surge, ULM won 60-59 in Jonesboro on a last-minute 3-pointer.
ASU features the Sun Belt Player of the Year in second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier, who is also the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Sun Belt selection. ULM senior guard Andre Jones earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors.
“They have very talented players. I think Andre Jones is one of the best guards in the league,” Balado said. “Koreem Ozier, Russell Harrison and Elijah Gonzales are very, very good offensive players.”
Since 1981, ASU has reached the championship game of its conference tournament only three times and not since 2007.
The Red Wolves defeated Georgia Southern 62-58 in last year’s first round before losing 71-66 to Georgia State in the quarterfinals. They have not reached the semifinals since 2014.
“Every team in this tournament is a problem because everybody has good coaches, everybody has good players. I truly believe it’s wide open,” Balado said. “A lot of good teams, but anybody can beat anybody at any given time. We know that.”