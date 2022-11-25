Red Wolves hoping to build on narrow victory

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s composure was tested Tuesday night at First National Bank Arena.
The Red Wolves trailed Tennessee-Martin for more than 15 minutes in the second half, falling behind by as many as eight points. Down five at the last media timeout, ASU outscored UTM 15-4 the rest of the way for a 70-64 victory.
Coach Mike Balado praised his team’s poise after the Red Wolves closed on an 8-0 run to defeat the Skyhawks, the preseason pick for third in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“I thought it was a good test for us this early, especially being down and being able to come back. I thought that, to me, was the biggest jump (Tuesday),” Balado said. “With a young team, you want to see how they act when adversity hit and today, my message in the timeout is how are you going to face adversity now? They faced it the right way.
“They took care of the ball, they guarded when they needed to, and the guys made shots when they needed to. That’s what you want in November, going into December. We have to continue to build on that.”
The Red Wolves (3-2) will have another opportunity this evening as Prairie View A&M (3-2) visits FNB Arena as part of a three-team multi-team event that also included UTM. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Guard Malcolm Farrington, who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, said the Red Wolves will benefit from winning a close game Tuesday.
“I feel like games like this, when we didn’t waver, we continued to play hard, we fought through adversity, will only help us build camaraderie and make us a better team moving forward,” said Farrington, who missed the first three games with a finger injury. “At any point in time we could have folded and we didn’t, so that’s a really good sign.”
ASU trailed 60-55 Tuesday when UTM’s Parker Stewart hit a 3-pointer with 4:14 left in the game. Caleb Fields scored out of the timeout on a drive to the basket. Avery Felts came up with a steal and, after an offensive rebound by Fields, hit a 3 to tie the game with 3:17 to play.
The Red Wolves took a 62-61 lead on Omar El-Sheikh’s rebound basket with 1:44 to play. Stewart answered for UTM (3-4) by nailing a 3 and the Skyhawks led 64-63 after Fields made one of two free throws with 1:08 to go.
An offensive foul on Stewart gave the ball back and Farrington drilled a 3 with 40.2 seconds to play, giving the Red Wolves a 66-64 lead.
“He was shooting that one. The play was drawn up for him. We were down one and I felt our best shot at that moment was Farrington with his feet set on a 3,” Balado said. “Parker Stewart was guarding him and I thought we could pick on Stewart as a defender, and we did that. We ended up winning the game and Malcolm made a great play. I’m really happy he’s back.”
Coming out of a timeout, Stewart missed a step-back 3, with El-Sheikh rebounding for ASU with 21 seconds to play. The Red Wolves evaded the Skyhawks’ defensive pressure in the backcourt and Farrington drove for a layup with 13 seconds to go.
Felts came up with a steal with six seconds to play and sank two free throws to set the final score.
“It will give us confidence that we can pull out a game. It shows us we have heart,” Fields said. “No matter what the score is, what the time is, just keep fighting and anything could happen.”
Fields was ASU’s scoring leader for the second consecutive game with 17 points, also adding seven assists and four rebounds. Markise Davis scored 11 of his 15 points during the second half and also grabbed eight rebounds while winning what Balado considered to be a key individual matchup with KK Curry, who had two points and one board.
Farrington added 14 points off the bench, hitting 4-of-9 from the 3-point line, and El-Sheikh finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds as ASU out-rebounded UTM 40-29. Felts added seven points, eight rebounds and four steals.
“I’ve said from beginning this team is a team of committee and when you have four guys in double figures and you have the right guys taking shots, and the bench involved the way they are, we have a chance to win,” Balado said. “I’m really proud of my guys. Great win, we needed it, and we’ll get ready for (tonight) against Prairie View.”
Stewart, named Wednesday to the watch list for the Lou Henson Award, given annually to the nation’s top mid-major player, was 5-of-10 from the 3-point line to lead UTM with 15 points.
KJ Simon, the preseason OVC player of the year, added 14 points and point guard Jordan Sears had 12 for the Skyhawks. UTM was 11-of-25 from the 3-point line.
ASU led by as many as six points in a first half that ended with the teams tied at 29. UTM took the largest lead of the game, 57-49, with 7:29 to play.
“The thing that they did good that we have to do a better job of is guarding the 3. We have to do that anyway,” Balado said. “Our 3-point percentage defense is not where I want it to be. We need to do a better job of that. They hit some big ones, but they didn’t hit the ones they needed because we were locked in to personnel and scouting, especially the last three minutes.”
Farrington has connected on 7-of-17 (.418) from the 3-point line over two games. Balado said Farrington’s percentage should rise as his conditioning and timing improve.
“When I was on the sidelines, I was itching to come and play obviously, so to be back it feels great. It feels amazing,” Farrington said. “My body feels good. Everything overall, I’m just thrilled to be back out there with my teammates and I can’t wait to compete and win some more games.”
Prairie View has lost back-to-back games, 80-79 at UTM and 82-75 at Texas-San Antonio, since beating Washington State 70-59. Will Douglas, a 6-5 guard who began his college career at SMU, averages 19.6 points to lead the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell, a guard who spent a couple of seasons at Western Kentucky, adds 14 points per game.
ASU also hosts Bethel (Tenn.) on Sunday at 2 p.m.