Red Wolves hoping to build on narrow victory

Arkansas State’s Markise Davis dunks during the second half of the Red Wolves’ 70-64 victory over Tennessee-Martin on Tuesday. ASU hosts Prairie View A&M tonight.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s composure was tested Tuesday night at First National Bank Arena.

The Red Wolves trailed Tennessee-Martin for more than 15 minutes in the second half, falling behind by as many as eight points. Down five at the last media timeout, ASU outscored UTM 15-4 the rest of the way for a 70-64 victory.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Prairie View A&M

Site: First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Records: ASU 3-2; PVAMU 3-2

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 2-0

Last meeting: ASU, 82-69, 2005-06

