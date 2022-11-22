Red Wolves hoping to control Sooners' tempo

Arkansas State’s Anna Griffin (15) grabs a rebound during the Red Wolves’ victory over Hendrix last week. ASU hosts Oklahoma tonight at First National Bank Arena.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Coach Destinee Rogers wants Arkansas State to play at its pace without getting into the type of game Oklahoma would prefer.

The Sooners are averaging 89.2 points per game, tied for 11th in Division I women’s basketball entering tonight’s contest at First National Bank Arena. While the Red Wolves like a quick tempo, too, they’re shorthanded at the moment.

A-State women's basketball

Opponent: Oklahoma

Site: First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Records: ASU 2-2; OU 4-1

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: OU, 5-1

Last meeting: OU, 101-89, 2021-22

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com