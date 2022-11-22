Red Wolves hoping to control Sooners' tempo

JONESBORO — Coach Destinee Rogers wants Arkansas State to play at its pace without getting into the type of game Oklahoma would prefer.
The Sooners are averaging 89.2 points per game, tied for 11th in Division I women’s basketball entering tonight’s contest at First National Bank Arena. While the Red Wolves like a quick tempo, too, they’re shorthanded at the moment.
“They’re going to play a fast pace and we play a fast pace, so definitely with us experiencing injuries right now, we don’t want to necessarily get in a track meet,” Rogers said. “We’re going to play fast offensively while also trying to slow them down offensively. We’re still going to play our pace, we want to be who we are, but we’re going to put a couple of things in to try to slow them down because they’re a really good transition offense team.”
The Red Wolves and Sooners meet tonight as the second game in a doubleheader with the ASU men, who host Tennessee-Martin. Tipoff is set for approximately 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma (4-1) returns more than 90 percent of its scoring from last year’s 25-9 team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners were 16th in last week’s Associated Press poll, but dropped from the rankings Monday after last week’s 124-78 loss at Utah, a game Oklahoma played the night after winning 77-66 at Brigham Young.
Tonight’s game is a return contest for ASU’s trip to Oklahoma last season. Six Sooners scored in double figures last season as they defeated the Red Wolves 101-89.
“I told the team if they’re not excited and pumped and ready to play on your home floor against a team like that, then I don’t know why you wanted this jersey,” Rogers said. “I told them up when we show up and we walk into this gym, we’re coming to this gym to win, period. I don’t care who we’re playing. I want us to play hard, I want us to compete and I want us to have fun. I think the crowd is going to be fun. It’s going to be a great atmosphere.
“This is great for Jonesboro, for our program. I just really want us to come out and compete. As far as having that caliber of team come here, it’s going to be fun. It’s a great to see where we’re at, at this point. I just want my kids to show up, play hard and have fun.”
ASU (2-2) overcame a double-digit deficit Saturday to defeat Utah State 63-57 in Jonesboro.
After trailing by 11 points at the end of the first quarter, the Red Wolves rallied within three at halftime and took the lead for good in the third quarter. ASU scored the last four points of the third quarter and the first 11 of the fourth to take a 13-point lead that was too much for the Aggies to overcome.
Four Red Wolves scored in double figures, led by Keya Patton’s 15 points. Mailyn Wilkerson scored 12 points while Izzy Higginbottom and Anna Griffin added 10 each, with Griffin also grabbing 15 rebounds.
Rogers said ASU’s biggest issue in season-opening losses at Louisiana Tech and Tennessee-Martin was not responding to runs by the other team.
“I felt like we did against Utah State. We got down double digits and could have laid down and could have got frustrated, kind of felt like, ‘Here we go again,’ but after the first quarter I got into them pretty good and they responded,” Rogers said. “I’m just figuring out what works for this team. We have a bunch of different personalities, seven newcomers and seven returners, and I’m just figuring out that me staying on them and coaching them the way I really want to coach them is probably what works the best.”
ASU used only seven players against Utah State. Sophomore guard Lauryn Pendleton, who has missed the last two games with a non-COVID illness, may be able to return this evening.
Rogers said sophomore guard/forward Leilani Augmon could return from an injury as early as next week, while senior guard Bre Beck and junior guard Jordan Clark may not play until January.
Higginbottom and Wilkerson are averaging 13 points through four games.
Oklahoma bounced back from its loss at Utah to defeat Texas-Arlington 89-80 Sunday in the Maggie Dixon Classic at Fort Worth, Texas. Senior forward Madi Williams leads the Sooners with an average of 18 points per game.
“She’s a great player, she’s an All-American,” Rogers said. “We’re going to throw a bunch of different things at them, but I think the biggest thing for me is I don’t want my kids to back down, I don’t care if you’re an All-American or not. I want my kids to show up kind of with that dog in them, that you’re on my home floor.
“I just want us to come out with confidence no matter who we’re playing. We’ll throw a couple of different things at her as well as some of the other ones, because they have some who can shoot it as soon as they cross the half-court line. We’ll throw a bunch of different defenses to try to keep them off base.”
Senior guard Taylor Robertson was 5-of-9 from the 3-point line in scoring 21 points to lead the Sooners on Sunday. Robertson, who is averaging 12 points per game, is the Oklahoma and Big 12 career 3-point record holder with 446.
Skylar Vann, a junior forward, is also scoring 12 points per game off the bench for Oklahoma.
Tonight’s game is the third of four in a row at home for ASU, which hosts Kansas City on Saturday at 11 a.m.