Red Wolves hoping to improve grades

Quarterback Jaxon Dailey fires a pass under pressure from linebacker Jaden Harris (11) during Tuesday’s practice at Arkansas State.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Spring football drills resumed Tuesday at Arkansas State with every player working to improve on a grade from head coach Butch Jones and his staff.

ASU held five practices before pausing last week for spring break. With a third of spring football behind them, the Red Wolves were assigned a letter for their performance to date.

