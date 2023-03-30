Red Wolves hoping to improve grades

JONESBORO — Spring football drills resumed Tuesday at Arkansas State with every player working to improve on a grade from head coach Butch Jones and his staff.
ASU held five practices before pausing last week for spring break. With a third of spring football behind them, the Red Wolves were assigned a letter for their performance to date.
“We graded every player A, B, C or D,” Jones said after Tuesday’s practice. “We reviewed it with them and then it’s how can we take whatever grade they had for the first third and improve it by one letter grade in the second third. We kind of mapped out individual prescription plans and then where we’re at with a football team with our five musts, which we spoke about in the pre-spring press conference.
“I think the personality is slowly starting to reveal itself. We really talked about promoting toughness in our program with everything that we do. We have to be a more violent, physical football team in terms of the way we tackle, the way we block, the way we strain. Our players have embraced that. Now it’s the fine details, the fundamentals, the ability to execute in the fourth quarter.”
The Red Wolves will have a couple more opportunities to work on their grades this week. ASU will practice again Thursday afternoon before conducting its first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday.
Asked which players have the highest grades to date, Jones pointed to junior safety Justin Parks and senior linebacker Melique Straker on defense.
Parks, who has played in 21 games over the last two seasons, made 34 tackles in 11 games last season. Straker is the Red Wolves’ top returning tackler after finishing with 81 in 11 games last season.
“I think the individual who is having his best spring right now is Justin Parks. Justin has done a great job. He’s put the weight on, he’s over 200 pounds now for the first time,” Jones said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence and he’s extremely vocal. He’s kind of become the face of our defense in our program. Right behind him has been Melique Straker. I’ve been really pleased with Melique, kind of the same attributes and intangibles that Justin has.”
Straker said it was refreshing to get back on the field Tuesday. His objective over the remaining nine practices of the spring is to increase his knowledge of the game.
“I think I’ve improved at tackling in space and my overall knowledge of the game. Those are probably the two biggest things, but going forward I just want to make sure I’m continuing to play fast,” Straker said. “Understanding the game allows you to play freely. It allows you to almost get in that unconscious state of just playing ball, like you understand what’s going on around you and you’re just going.”
Offensively, Jones singled out redshirt freshman quarterback Jaxon Dailey and junior center Jacob Bayer. Bayer joined the Red Wolves this spring as a transfer from Lamar, where he started all 22 games over two seasons.
“Jacob Bayer at center has really changed the mentality. He’s really changed us up front from a communication standpoint,” Jones said. “I like where we’re at. Some individuals are ahead of others, but that’s what spring is for, total growth and development, and that’s what we’re working on. If we can get everybody to continue to develop every day, we’re going to turn into a good football team.”
Like Straker, Dailey was glad to get back on the field Tuesday.
“I know for myself, and just talking to some other guys over the break, we were like three days into the break and we were all talking about how excited we were to get back to practice and how we just love being here and love being around each other,” Dailey said. “You go back home and you feel like you’re not really doing anything, and you want to get back to work.”
Dailey scored on a short keeper to end a long drive late in Tuesday’s practice. He and true freshman Jaylen Raynor are the only scholarship quarterbacks on campus this spring, with Colorado transfer J.T. Shrout joining the group after the spring semester.
A year ago, Dailey joined the team as an early enrollee for spring practice. He played in three games last season, attempting 10 passes.
“I think it’s a lot, I wouldn’t say easier, but now it’s more like I’m getting more into the details of everything,” Dailey said when asked about the difference in this spring and last year. “Beforehand, it was a lot of learning and trying to go really fast, and now I can get into the finer details and try to help the people around me as well.”
Jones said the Red Wolves still need to become more physical and improve on details over the last nine practices of the spring. He also wants to start identifying kick and punt return specialists over the next few days.
Syracuse transfer Courtney Jackson, who had a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown against Boston College in 2021, has experience on returns and is establishing himself in ASU’s wide receiver corps. Jones said junior Reagan Ealy will push Jackson on punt returns while sophomore Ja’Quez Cross is another possibility on kickoff returns.
Jones said the Red Wolves are slowly showing signs of the toughness he wants them to develop.
“We put them in a lot of competitive situations. We’ve asked a lot. It’s still not where we need to be,” Jones said. “We talk on defense about knocking the ball off of somebody and that comes with running your feet, using proper tackling techniques, but it’s also associated with team defense, pursuit to the football. That will be ongoing. I’ll know a little bit more about that when all the coaches are off the field on Saturday, when we just put the football down and play.”