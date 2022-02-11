JONESBORO — Arkansas State will likely visit the Jack Stephens Center for women’s basketball in seasons to come. The games won’t have the same importance, though.
Arkansas-Little Rock is leaving the Sun Belt for the Ohio Valley later this year, making this the final season the Red Wolves and Trojans will share a conference affiliation. And with ASU winless in 16 previous games at the Stephens Center, interim head coach Destinee Rogers views today’s game as a chance for the Red Wolves to make program history with their first victory in the facility.
“While we can still schedule games against them, and I’m sure we will, it would be nice to do it while they’re still in our conference,” Rogers said. “This is our one shot to kind of do it. We’re not going to make the game solely about that, because obviously we just want to go in and be the best we can be. However, I do think it would be awesome for this young team to do something like that as far as confidence.”
Tipoff in Little Rock is scheduled for 2 p.m.
ASU nearly broke through last year in the Stephens Center before falling 60-56 in overtime. The victory gave UALR a season sweep of ASU and nine victories in its last 11 meetings with the Red Wolves.
Joe Foley, the Trojans’ 19th-year head coach, has a 23-14 all-time record against the Red Wolves.
Rogers expressed respect for UALR’s defense, which again ranks among the Sun Belt’s stingiest while allowing only 57.9 points per game.
The Trojans (11-8, 5-3 Sun Belt) own a three-game winning streak.
Their non-conference record includes victories over Vanderbilt and Auburn, among others.
“They’re one of the best defensive teams in the conference. Their defense is so impressive. They’re so tough,” Rogers said. “Even when they lose players or whatever the case may be, they’re still solid. You look up and they beat teams and it’s like, ‘How in the world?’ They’re just so tough.
“Joe obviously has done a great job for years. We’re going to go into their place and they’re going to be confident, they’re going to be tough, they’re going to be physical. They’ll run their offense to perfection. We just have to be really solid and we have to be prepared to go in and play them.”
ASU (11-12, 4-6 Sun Belt) stopped a five-game losing streak Monday with an 82-60 rout of Louisiana-Monroe. Lauryn Pendleton, one of three freshmen in the starting lineup, led ASU with 19 points.
With Keya Patton sidelined by a knee injury, junior guard Jireh Washington averages 12.7 points to lead ASU.
Junior forward Trinitee Jackson, Pendleton and senior guard Morgan Wallace also have double-digit scoring averages on a team that puts up 79 points per game.
“It’s going to be a really tough game, especially depending on young kids who haven’t been in that type of environment before,” Rogers said. “I do feel confident that if we can have that same confidence and swag that we had (Monday night) offensively and defensively, I think we give ourselves a shot to try to make history on Saturday.”