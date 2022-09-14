JONESBORO — Arkansas State started last Saturday’s game strongly enough to stay within eight points of third-ranked Ohio State 10 minutes into the second quarter. The opening minutes of the second half were a different story, though.

The Buckeyes scored two touchdowns before the Red Wolves could pick up a first down in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 29 points on the way to a 45-12 victory over ASU in Columbus, Ohio.

A-State Football

Opponent: Memphis

Site: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (58,325), Memphis

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 1-1, UM 1-1

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: UM, 31-24-5

Last meeting: UM, 55-50, 2021

