JONESBORO — Arkansas State started last Saturday’s game strongly enough to stay within eight points of third-ranked Ohio State 10 minutes into the second quarter. The opening minutes of the second half were a different story, though.
The Buckeyes scored two touchdowns before the Red Wolves could pick up a first down in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 29 points on the way to a 45-12 victory over ASU in Columbus, Ohio.
Second-year head coach Butch Jones said the Red Wolves took a step forward in their competitive character, but the start of the second half is something they can learn from as they prepare for Saturday’s game at Memphis.
“The way we played in the first half, it’s 17-9 with 5:23 left and that gives us an opportunity to win the football game,” Jones said Tuesday. “We go in (at halftime down) 24-9, still well within striking range, but I think you saw the maturity, a veteran football team in Ohio State that came out and they tried to end it in the third quarter.
“We go two three-and-outs, they score on two big possessions, explosive plays, but then we out-gained them the rest of the game. I think that’s a great teach point for our football team as we continue to move forward. How do you start the second half? I thought when we started the first half, we had the intensity, we had the mindset.”
While reiterating that there are no moral victories, Jones said the Red Wolves (1-1) found “little wins” within the game against the Buckeyes.
ASU finished with 276 total yards while playing turnover-free football. The Red Wolves were unable to finish drives in the end zone, but freshman kicker Dominic Zvada made all four of his field goal attempts.
Time of possession favored the Red Wolves, who kept the football for 37:44. While Ohio State’s big plays were a factor in possession time – the Buckeyes scored on five plays of 23 or more yards – ASU was able to manufacture 15 first downs.
Six of ASU’s first downs came in the second quarter as the Red Wolves kept the football more than 12 minutes.
“In games like that, you have to find small victories,” Jones said. “We tried to find small victories and there were a lot of them. You look at the things you did very well and then you also point to (other) things.
“Football is such a team game. There were a number of times, whether it was special teams, offense or defense that we had 10 players executing at a high level, nine players executing at a high level, and one or two people don’t do their job, and the play isn’t successful.”
Senior end Kivon Bennett said the Red Wolves learned about their capabilities defensively by playing the nation’s third-ranked team.
“We have the players. It’s about execution, assignment and alignment, all those types of things. It’s the little things we have to hone in on, but we can do it,” Bennett said. “We can show that. We can hang in there like the first half. Now we have to do it for the second half. We have to do a better job of being more prepared at halftime and keeping that same intensity for all four quarters.
“I think the biggest lesson we learned is we can do it and I think we have to keep building onto that. Something else we can take away from that is that was the biggest stage we’re going to be on all year, so just taking that whole experience, all of the emotions and how it felt, and carry it on to this week and leading on to conference play. We have to keep that same mentality of every game is as big a game as Ohio State was.”
ASU will play Memphis (1-1) for the 61st time when the teams meet Saturday. The game is the home opener for the Tigers, who opened with a 49-23 loss at Mississippi State before routing Navy 37-13 in an American Athletic Conference game last weekend.
Jones said senior wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt, a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection, was expected to practice Tuesday. Hunt, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, did not play in the first two games.
“I know we’re excited to get him back into practice. He’s been practicing a little bit, last week, and we’ve been very patient in getting him back,” Jones said. “He will practice (Tuesday) and it will be kind of day to day, and probably a game-time decision with him.”
Freshman linebacker Javante Mackey and redshirt freshman wide receiver Wyatt Begeal are probably about three weeks away, Jones said, as they recover from knee injuries.