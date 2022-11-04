Red Wolves limit turnovers in exhibition victory

JONESBORO — Arkansas State took care of the basketball to Mike Balado’s satisfaction during Wednesday night’s exhibition game against Voorhees College.
The Red Wolves committed only 10 turnovers against their NAIA guests from Denmark, S.C., during a 79-56 victory at First National Bank Arena. Balado said ASU had 23 turnovers Saturday during a closed scrimmage with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, making improvement in that area a point of emphasis leading up to the exhibition.
“It was a great win for our team only because we stressed some things this week in practice that we wanted to see a difference in,” said Balado, ASU’s head coach. “We’ve had some issues at times with turning the ball over and these guys learning how to play fast. They have to understand how to make good decisions at high speeds. It’s not easy to do; first you have to work on their conditioning, which was basically all summer.
“Tonight, 10 turnovers to 21 assists, 32 made baskets, very good. Two to one (assists to turnovers) is what we want to have as a team and we shot the ball really well, 53 percent.”
ASU has nine newcomers on its roster, two of whom were among three players to score in double figures against Voorhees.
Forward Omar El-Sheikh, a 6-foot-8 graduate transfer from Assumption College, led ASU with 18 points and nine rebounds. El-Sheikh was 8-of-12 from the field and also added three steals and two assists in 23 minutes.
Senior guard/forward Markise Davis was 6-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-4 from the 3-point line, while adding 14 points and five rebounds. Freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. gave the Red Wolves a spark off the bench with 12 points, five assists and five steals.
Sophomore guard Avery Felts was 3-of-7 from the 3-point line to contribute nine points along with six rebounds and three assists. Preseason All-Sun Belt guard Caleb Fields only took three shots from the field while scoring five points.
Wednesday’s game was actually the fourth exhibition the Red Wolves have played, including a three-game trip to the Dominican Republic in August. Davis was glad to play against someone other than his teammates again.
“It felt good. We’ve been beating up on each other since June 7. Everybody played well,” Davis said. “Omar did good, I did good, Terrance did good. All the freshmen did good. it felt good to at least play against another opponent instead of each other every day, because all we do is get on each other’s nerves.”
“I feel like we’ve been practicing really hard,” El-Sheikh said. “Coach is really trying to hammer everything home. We played in the DR, but we’re still trying to get better from that.”
In addition to his own team’s low turnover total, Balado was pleased to see the Red Wolves come up with 12 steals.
“My concern was turning the ball over and how our pressure was able to impact the game. When you get 12 steals, you can see that impacted the game,” Balado said. “We turned them over 17 times and a lot of them were in the first half and in the first media (period) of the second. It kind of set a precedent. That’s something we’ll have to do to be good. We’re playing by committee, so we’re trying to play nine, 10, 11 guys. The pressure has to stay up the whole time.”
Ford scored 11 of his points in the first half to help ASU take a 40-21 halftime lead. The Red Wolves broke the game open with a 12-2 run that pushed their lead to 18 points, 34-16, with 4:18 remaining in the first half.
ASU limited Voorhees to 36 percent shooting from the field in the first half. The Red Wolves extended their lead to 26 points in the first three minutes of the second half, but their focus waned, and the Tigers shot 50 percent after halftime.
“Everything else I’m very happy with, very happy with our players,” Balado said. “We played everybody that we could, who was available. I’m looking forward to getting back to practice Friday and preparing for Harding.”
ASU played without sophomore guard Malcolm Farrington because of a finger injury. Balado said Farrington could have played in the exhibition game and will be available Monday when the Red Wolves open the season against Harding at First National Bank Arena.
“We need him when the season starts. He’s our best shooter out there by far and, in my opinion, one of the best shooters in the league,” Balado said. “You have to make sure he’s 100 percent and he’s probably 93, 94 percent. Why risk it? Plus, it gives us an opportunity to get other guys some minutes that I wanted to see play.”