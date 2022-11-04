Red Wolves limit turnovers in exhibition victory

Arkansas State’s Terrance Ford Jr. drives to the basket during the Red Wolves’ 79-56 exhibition win over Voorhees College on Wednesday night. Ford, a freshman guard, produced 12 points, five assists and five steals.

JONESBORO — Arkansas State took care of the basketball to Mike Balado’s satisfaction during Wednesday night’s exhibition game against Voorhees College.

The Red Wolves committed only 10 turnovers against their NAIA guests from Denmark, S.C., during a 79-56 victory at First National Bank Arena. Balado said ASU had 23 turnovers Saturday during a closed scrimmage with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, making improvement in that area a point of emphasis leading up to the exhibition.

