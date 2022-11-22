JONESBORO — A regional opponent Arkansas State hasn’t seen in men’s basketball for a few years will visit First National Bank Arena this evening.

The Red Wolves host Tennessee-Martin in the first game of a doubleheader with the ASU women’s team, which plays Oklahoma in the nightcap. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

ASU men's basketball

Opponent: Tennessee-Martin

Site: First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

Tipoff: 5 p.m.

Records: ASU 2-2; UTM 3-3

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 17-8

Last meeting: UTM, 92-78, 2017-18

