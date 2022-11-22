JONESBORO — A regional opponent Arkansas State hasn’t seen in men’s basketball for a few years will visit First National Bank Arena this evening.
The Red Wolves host Tennessee-Martin in the first game of a doubleheader with the ASU women’s team, which plays Oklahoma in the nightcap. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
ASU, which is playing UTM for the first time since the 2017-18 season, is looking to bounce back from Friday’s 75-60 loss at UC Davis. Coach Mike Balado said the Red Wolves (2-2) said the Red Wolves struggled on different ends of the court at different times against the Aggies, who were 12-of-24 from the 3-point line.
“For us, when I look back at that game, I think the first half our offense failed us because we had guys in foul trouble, so we had to switch positions and play four guards,” Balado said Monday. “Once we got our feet under us offensively, I thought in the second half our defense failed us because guys kept fouling and we had to go with a non-traditional lineup.”
Junior guard Caleb Fields scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Red Wolves, who shot just 35 percent from the field to the Aggies’ 49.1. Seniors Omar El-Sheikh and Markise Davis battled foul trouble while scoring two and four points, respectively.
One bright spot, Balado said, was the return of sophomore guard Malcolm Farrington from a hand injury that kept him out of the first three games. Farrington was 3-of-8 from the 3-point line in 29 minutes off the bench, scoring 13 points.
“He’s going to help us offensively tremendously,” Balado said of Farrington. “Omar and Markise, we watched a lot of film with them the last 48 hours and we’re going to work on them getting back in the groove as far as offense and defensively, staying on the floor.”
The Red Wolves have also emphasized ball security in preparation to play the Skyhawks (3-3), who are averaging more than 11 steals per game.
UTM is coming off an 80-79 victory over Prairie View A&M, the third team participating in a multi-team event with the Red Wolves and Skyhawks. Parker Stewart scored the last of his 21 points with 1:29 remaining and UTM kept Prairie View off the scoreboard in the final 90 seconds to win.
Stewart, a 6-foot-5 guard, played at UTM in 2019-20 under his father Anthony Stewart, then the Skyhawks’ head coach. He sat out the 2020-21 season after his father passed away, then transferred to Indiana and started 31 games last season for the Hoosiers.
Now back at UTM, Stewart is averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
“First, he’s a great young man, played for his dad Anthony Stewart, whom I had a lot of respect for and he passed away suddenly,” Balado said. “Parker was a transfer to Indiana and now he’s back at UTM and with his family and what he’s gone through, I want to send prayers out to him and his family because his dad was somebody I respected highly and was an excellent coach. He’s back at a place that I think is a really good fit for him.
“(Skyhawks coach) Ryan Ridder does a really good job of exploiting certain teams’ defenses and what Parker brings to the table is he’s very versatile. He can play that hybrid forward position, he can play on the wing. He’s an excellent shooter and plays with a lot of confidence, has a lot of experience and plays at a high level.”
UTM played Sunday without guard KJ Simon because of an injury. Simon, the preseason Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, ranked sixth last year in the OVC in scoring and is putting up 14.4 points per game this season.
Balado said Jordan Sears, UTM’s 5-11 senior point guard, is a talented on-ball defender. Sears averages 9.5 points and KK Curry, a 6-6 forward, is putting up 9.7 points per game.
“They do a really good job of spreading you out and driving you, a ton of backdoor plays and offensive rebounds and playing hard in transition,” Balado said. “We have to make sure defensively we’re back, we’re matched and we have great one-on-one coverage on the ball.
“Then offensively, we have to be patient and it comes down to shot selection. They’re really aggressive on defense, they’re always slapping down. In my opinion, they do a really good job of not getting fouls called on them with the aggression they play, so we have to take care of the ball. Turnovers will be a big key for us.”
This evening’s game is the first of four in a row at home for the Red Wolves. ASU plays Prairie View A&M on Friday night, Bethel on Sunday and Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 1.