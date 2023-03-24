Red Wolves looking to end slide against Dukes

JONESBORO — A first-time opponent will be in the third base dugout this weekend for Arkansas State’s first home baseball series in Sun Belt Conference play.
The Red Wolves will play Sun Belt newcomer James Madison at Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.
Today’s inclement weather forecast resulted in adjusted series schedule. The series will start Saturday with a doubleheader that begins at 2 p.m., followed by a single game Sunday at 11 a.m.
ASU (7-13, 0-3 Sun Belt) is looking to break an eight-game losing streak. The slide includes three losses last weekend at Louisiana-Lafayette, where the Red Wolves managed only 18 hits as a team in the series.
An opportunity to end the streak slipped away Wednesday night at Memphis, where ASU fell 7-6. The Tigers scored four runs in the seventh inning, the last on a two-out error, to erase a 6-3 deficit.
Sophomore second baseman Wil French was 2-for-4 with a home run Wednesday, boosting his team-leading batting average to .372. He ranks among the league’s top 10 in runs scored (28, tied for second), total hits (29, tied for seventh), walks (17, tied for seventh) and on base percentage (.490, eighth).
French, the Red Wolves’ leadoff batter, has at least one hit in 16 of the Red Wolves’ 20 games and has had nine multi-hit games.
Redshirt freshman left fielder Cross Jumper was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs against the Tigers. Jumper has lifted his season batting average to .305 by going 12-for-36 (.333) over the last 10 games.
Brandon Hager, who has played first base in the last two games after serving as the designated hitter for the first 18, has a .342 batting average with 15 runs batted in.
Shortstop Kody Darcy, a graduate transfer from Texas-San Antonio, leads the Sun Belt with 11 doubles while junior center fielder Blake Burris is third with nine. Darcy, who is sixth in the Sun Belt with 27 runs batted in, has a .288 season average while Burris is at .276.
ASU’s .265 team batting average ranks 11th out of 14 teams in the Sun Belt. The Red Wolves’ team earned run average (7.05) is 13th and they are 11th in fielding percentage (.964).
Left-hander Hunter Draper (0-2, 6.26 ERA) is scheduled to start the first game of the series on the mound for ASU, followed by redshirt freshman right-hander Kyler Carmack (1-1, 3.00) in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Red Wolves have not announced a Sunday starter yet.
Carmack pitched a career-high five innings last Sunday in ASU’s 3-1 loss to UL Lafayette, allowing only an unearned run while giving up four hits. He struck out four batters and walked three.
Tyler Jeans, who has been the Red Wolves’ Friday night starter, made his first appearance out of the bullpen this season in Wednesday’s game. Jeans pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and not allowing a base runner.
James Madison (13-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) defeated Radford 8-6 Tuesday. The Dukes dropped two of three at home against Coastal Carolina to open Sun Belt play last weekend, losing the first game 16-3 and the third 3-1. JMU won the second game of the series 8-3.
Dukes outfielder Fenwick Trimble ranks among the Sun Belt leaders in several offensive categories. Trimble is batting .375 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 33 RBIs.
JMU first baseman Kyle Novak is batting .390 and has an on base percentage of .510. The Dukes have the Sun Belt’s fifth-best team batting average (.298), lead the league in fielding (.974) and are eighth in team ERA (5.73).
ASU will play five consecutive road games after this weekend’s series, a stretch that includes a game at Central Arkansas, a three-game series at Texas State and a trip to Arkansas. The Red Wolves will host Troy from April 6-8.