Red Wolves looking to end slide against Dukes

Arkansas State second baseman Wil French (10) celebrates after hitting a triple during a March 14 game against Central Arkansas at Tomlinson Stadium. French leads the Red Wolves with a .372 batting average entering this weekend’s home Sun Belt Conference series with James Madison.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — A first-time opponent will be in the third base dugout this weekend for Arkansas State’s first home baseball series in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Red Wolves will play Sun Belt newcomer James Madison at Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.