Red Wolves, Monarchs meet in Sun Belt opener

Arkansas State defenders, including Melique Straker (21) and Kivon Bennett (5), wrap up Memphis’ Brandon Thomas during last weekend’s game in Memphis. The Red Wolves open Sun Belt Conference play today at Old Dominion.

 Joe Murphy photo

JONESBORO — Arkansas State opens Sun Belt Conference play in an unfamiliar locale.

The Red Wolves meet Old Dominion for the first time today, serving as the opponent in the Monarchs’ inaugural Sun Belt game. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 o’clock (Central) in Norfolk, Va.

A-State Football

Opponent: Old Dominion

Site: S.B. Ballard Stadium (21,944), Norfolk, Va.

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

Records: ASU 1-2, 0-0 SBC; ODU 1-2, 0-0

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: First meeting

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com