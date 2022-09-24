Red Wolves, Monarchs meet in Sun Belt opener

JONESBORO — Arkansas State opens Sun Belt Conference play in an unfamiliar locale.
The Red Wolves meet Old Dominion for the first time today, serving as the opponent in the Monarchs’ inaugural Sun Belt game. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 o’clock (Central) in Norfolk, Va.
While ASU is in its 22nd season of Sun Belt football, ODU is one of four new teams in what is now a 14-team league. The Monarchs moved from Conference USA to the Sun Belt along with Marshall and Southern Mississippi, while James Madison moved up from the Football Championship Subdivision to join the conference.
With its season-opening victory over Virginia Tech, ODU gave the Sun Belt the first splashy victory of a noteworthy month. League members have since added victories over Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Nebraska.
Aware of what Sun Belt teams have accomplished, ASU defensive tackle TW Ayers is eager to get into conference play.
“It’s exciting, especially with the success that you’ve been seeing the Sun Belt have just across the country, how fired up the Sun Belt is right now,” Ayers said. “Everybody is really amped up to start conference play, just to get against conference opponents and the games that are really going to count against the end of the season.”
Both teams spent this week dealing with the frustration and fixing issues after coming up just short on the road against regional opponents last Saturday.
ASU (1-2) led Memphis 32-31 with 4:22 remaining in the game. The Tigers converted on fourth-and-6 on their 29-yard line, scored two plays later to regain the lead and went on to prevail 44-32.
Head coach Butch Jones said the most frustrating part of the loss was ASU’s inability to finish.
“We battled back from a deficit entering the fourth quarter on the road and we didn’t finish, and we had every opportunity to finish. I think that’s how far we’ve come in our program to get to that point, but now the next stage is we have to finish,” Jones said. “You get a team in the deep end of the pool, you’ve got to finish it and we weren’t able to finish. We had two mental errors on the fourth down play and we had run the same call 17 other times. I don’t know if the moment was too big, and that’s all part of the learning curve.”
ODU (1-2) was even closer, in terms of time, at Virginia. The Monarchs took a one-point lead with 61 seconds to play after 6-foot-8 tight end Zack Kuntz caught an 18-yard touchdown pass, but the Cavaliers drove into position for a last-play field goal that provided a 16-14 victory.
“I know each and every one of us feels like there’s something else we could have done to help us win that game. The only way to fix that is by going back to work,” ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said. “Looking on it and dwelling on it, those sort of things aren’t going to change anything. The only way to change our current situation is to make sure we go back to work and start preparing to play more consistently, with better technique and those sort of things.”
Jones’ concerns with ODU begin with Kuntz, a junior who was first-team All-Conference USA last year with 73 receptions for 692 yards. Kuntz had only two receptions in the Monarchs’ first two games, then caught six passes for 83 yards against Virginia.
The Monarchs also feature the Sun Belt leader in receiving yardage in Ali Jennings, who has 20 receptions for 419 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Hayden Wolff has thrown for for 675 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception, while completing 54.5 percent of his passes.
Along with communication, Jones pointed to tackling as one of ASU’s biggest issues against Memphis, where the Red Wolves yielded a 51-yard touchdown pass and a 39-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“We gave up 200 yards after contact. When the pile was moving forward, we had some knock-back tackles, but not very many,” Jones said. “That’s a byproduct of body position. That’s also a byproduct of getting population to the ball, getting numbers to the ball, blind pursuit, all that.”
The Monarchs have yielded few big plays, Jones said, while limiting their first three opponents to 72 points. ODU linebacker Jason Henderson leads the Sun Belt with 43 tackles.
“They have a great D-end, he’s an NFL guy. They have a linebacker who has 42 or 43 tackles within three or four games, and that’s pretty impressive for a defensive player,” ASU running back Johnnie Lang said. “At the same time, as an offense, we look better than we ever did. If you look at last year compared to now, we’re moving the ball, we’re scoring rushing touchdowns and things like that, getting people out in space.”
ASU has shown more offensive balance through three games. James Blackman has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 673 yards and the Red Wolves have averaged 162.3 rushing yards per game.
Jones said wide receivers Te’Vailance Hunt and Champ Flemings should be better this week after both were “50 percent at best” physically against Memphis. Flemings had three short receptions, Hunt one against the Tigers.
Lang said the Red Wolves need to be patient against ODU.
“We’ve just got to be happy with the four or five yards here and there, take the check downs when they’re there, just knowing the explosive plays are going to happen off the smaller plays,” Lang said. “Explosive plays are just a part of football. You have to be willing to take what the defense is giving you and adjust, and keep moving the ball down the field.”
ASU, which competes in the Sun Belt’s West Division, drew two of the league’s newcomers as its East Division opponents this season. In addition to today’s game at ODU, the Red Wolves host James Madison on Sept. 8.
ODU’s West Division opponents are ASU and South Alabama. Rahne said the Monarchs are focused on their assignment, not the hoopla of today’s game being their conference debut.
“We’ve gone through knowing we’re in the Sun Belt, talking about that and all those sorts of things. We know what kind of challenge it’s going to be because we know what type of great teams, great coaches and great players are in this conference,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything where it’s like, ‘Oh, this is the first one,’ or there’s any more pomp and circumstance around it, not in our building.”
Today’s game is the last of three in a row on the road for the Red Wolves. ASU returns to Centennial Bank Stadium next weekend to host Louisiana-Monroe.