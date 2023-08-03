Red Wolves off to 'good start,' Jones says

JONESBORO — Butch Jones described Arkansas State’s first practice of fall camp as a good start.
The Red Wolves spent a couple of hours on the field Wednesday morning, working out in shorts and helmets. Jones, ASU’s third-year head football coach, said fundamentals and details will be the focus during the acclimation period before the Red Wolves don pads.
“It’s good to get going again,” Jones said. “We’re in the infant stages obviously of building our identity, kind of building our personality. There are really two things that we need to get done in helmets. First of all, it’s establishing the pace with which we’re going to move and play at. I think that’s first.
“Then the other thing, which is as important as that, is the things we value culturally in terms of effort, from point A to point B. It’s taking care of the football, it’s making the routine plays, it’s the fundamentals, it’s the details. A good start, but just like anything, football is meant to be played in pads.”
Jones described ASU’s first practice as the “first time around the track” for newcomers who are adjusting to the Red Wolves’ practice tempo.
The returnees know the expectations and the schemes. Jones said he was anxious to see how much carryover the Red Wolves had not just from spring practice but their work in the summer.
“We could go out here right now and run our two-minute offense, which in years past we’ve never been able to do that,” Jones said. “I think we’re ahead with the older guys. I think with the volume of young players, it’s been a wakeup call.”
Sophomore offensive tackle Makilan Thomas and junior safety Justin Parks could also see carryover from the spring and summer.
Thomas and junior guard Mekhi Butler are returning starters on the offensive line. ASU also worked transfers such as center Jacob Bayer, guard Jalen Cunningham and tackle Hamilton Hall into the mix in the spring.
“I feel like the offseason and the spring, we took major strides as an offensive line, as one group. It shows,” Thomas said. “I’m going to go watch film with the guys and we’re going to see (the carryover). It shows a lot.”
Jones said the Red Wolves are still searching for offensive line depth. He described sophomore Elijah Zollicoffer as a player who made strides in the offseason.
“I don’t think you can ever have enough depth. I think we’ve found that out,” Jones said. “I feel pretty good about our top five right now, but it’s the same thing – who’s going to be number six, who’s going to be number seven, who’s going to be number eight? I think that’s the biggest thing for us in that competition.”
Parks said the Red Wolves are putting an emphasis on forcing turnovers defensively.
ASU intercepted just six passes last season, matching the fewest in the Sun Belt Conference, and recovered six fumbles.
“I feel like defensively all the coaches have put a big emphasis on getting the ball since we only had 12 turnovers last year. That’s really a losing effort,” Parks said. “You should have at least two turnovers every game, so we’ve really put a big emphasis on that, and the ball came out a lot today. That was the biggest thing, just getting the ball, having our mind on the ball, not just tackling, but making a play on the ball.”
Jones said the Red Wolves will make ball disruption a point of emphasis on defense all season.
“When you look at games, we call it the double positive. Most games are decided by two things – explosive plays and turnovers, or takeaways,” Jones said. “We’ve really tried to home in on that, study that, do some different things defensively, some different things structurally.”
Jones described ASU’s quarterback situation as evolving. The Red Wolves will have a new starter at the position.
Redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey and true freshman Jaylen Raynor took most of the snaps in spring practice. J.T. Shrout, a senior transfer from Colorado, joined the squad this summer.
“Nobody is ready to be the starter, not even close. I think for them, it’s like we talked about at (Sun Belt) media days, they have to continue to get better and better. They want to,” Jones said. “I think overall the rhythm, the timing has to pick up. The accuracy has to pick up. I thought we were trying to be too perfect today instead of trusting your reads, trusting your mechanics.”