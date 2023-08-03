Red Wolves off to 'good start,' Jones says

Wide receiver Courtney Jackson (9) tries to elude defensive back Taylon Doss (4) after a pass reception during Arkansas State’s football practice Wednesday morning.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Butch Jones described Arkansas State’s first practice of fall camp as a good start.

The Red Wolves spent a couple of hours on the field Wednesday morning, working out in shorts and helmets. Jones, ASU’s third-year head football coach, said fundamentals and details will be the focus during the acclimation period before the Red Wolves don pads.

