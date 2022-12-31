Red Wolves open SBC play with road victory

Arkansas State’s Omar El-Sheikh (22) drives to the basket against Old Dominion’s Dericko Williams during Thursday’s game in Norfolk, Va. El-Sheikh scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead ASU to a 60-57 victory.

 Keith Lucas photo

NORFOLK, Va. — Arkansas State came home with a victory from the longest trip the Red Wolves will make in Sun Belt Conference play.

Forward Omar El-Sheikh recorded his second straight double-double and ASU held Old Dominion to 35.1 percent shooting from the field to earn a 60-57 victory in the Sun Belt men’s basketball opener for both teams Thursday night.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 2 p.m.

Records: ASU 9-5, 1-0 SBC; ULM 5-9, 0-1 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 45-31

Last meeting: ASU, 81-77, 2021-22