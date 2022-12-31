Red Wolves open SBC play with road victory

NORFOLK, Va. — Arkansas State came home with a victory from the longest trip the Red Wolves will make in Sun Belt Conference play.
Forward Omar El-Sheikh recorded his second straight double-double and ASU held Old Dominion to 35.1 percent shooting from the field to earn a 60-57 victory in the Sun Belt men’s basketball opener for both teams Thursday night.
A Chartway Arena crowd of 4,464 watched the Red Wolves (9-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) lead by as many as 14 points in their first road victory of the season. ODU (8-5, 0-1) rallied within two points in the final minute before falling short as its 10-game home win streak ended.
“We were up in the first half and I thought we executed really well. I knew they would make a run,” ASU coach Mike Balado said during his postgame radio interview. “They’re at home, a couple of guys were in foul trouble on their bench. They came in and they made a run. They cut it to two late in the game and the guys stayed resilient, kept running the stuff, being confident in themselves and we ended up with a huge victory.”
ASU will carry a four-game winning streak into this afternoon’s home game against Louisiana-Monroe (5-9, 1-0 Sun Belt). Tipoff at First National Bank Arena is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Thursday’s game was the first home loss this season for ODU, which is now 7-1 at Chartway Arena this season. The Red Wolves had been 0-4 away from home before holding off the Monarchs.
“It feels amazing. It’s our first road win of the season. It means so much for us,” El-Sheikh said during a postgame interview on ASU’s radio network. “We struggled on the road for most of the season, so to get this one, the first win in the Sun Belt, and an undefeated team at home … it was a sweet one, a real sweet one.
El-Sheikh collected his fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds, both game highs.
Before fouling out, El-Sheikh also made a difference on the defensive end with three steals and three blocked shots.
“His patience has been much better. His footwork, he continues to work on his footwork and his touch around the rim,” Balado said of El-Sheikh. “The thing I’m proud of him the most today is his defense, especially in the second half late. He got beat a couple times on ball screens, but he had three blocks and three steals. I thought he was really active.”
Three of El-Sheikh’s double-doubles have come in the last six games. During that span he has averaged 16 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.
“Coach has certain production expectations for us,” El-Sheikh said. “I feel like as we play more and more together, there’s a certain level of cohesion that we are building.”
Caleb Fields added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, inching closer to 1,000 career points. With the 12 points, Fields will enter Saturday’s contest two points shy of becoming the 30th player in program history to reach 1,000.
Terrance Ford Jr. added 10 points off the bench, his second consecutive outing in double figures and sixth this season. Tyreek Scott-Grayson led the Monarchs with 16 points.
ASU built a 29-16 advantage at halftime behind a 16-2 run that spanned more than eight minutes. The Red Wolves held ODU scoreless for 7:13 in the half, turning a 12-10 deficit into a 23-12 lead.
The Monarchs had five made field goals in the first 20 minutes while ASU had five blocked shots. A-State limited the hosts to just 18.5 percent (5-27) shooting in the first half.
The Red Wolves maintained the double-digit advantage much of the second half, taking their largest lead of the game at 14 points, 53-39, with 5:51 to play.
Old Dominion mounted a furious rally, late going on an 11-0 run to cut the deficit to two, 55-53, with 55 seconds to play. Avery Felts, who finished with six points in the game, drained a running left-handed layup to make it 57-53 with 33.5 seconds to play.
With Fields hitting 2-of-4 free throws on back-to-back offensive possessions, ODU was able to cut the deficit to two, 59-57, with six seconds left. Ford was fouled with three seconds left and stepped to the stripe and nailed the first free throw, giving ASU the three-point advantage.
Ford’s second free throw rimmed out, but ODU was unable to get a shot off before the final horn.
ASU shot 42 percent (19-45) from the field while limiting the Monarchs to 35 percent (20-57). Both teams struggled beyond the arc with ODU hitting 4-of-16 (25 percent) and A-State making 3-of-15 (20 percent).
Behind 10-of-14 shooting at the free throw line by El-Sheikh, A-State was 19-of-28 (.679) for the game compared to 13-of-21 (.619) for the Monarchs.
The Red Wolves finished with a 38-36 advantage on the glass despite 18 offensive rebounds for ODU. The Monarchs held just a 9-7 advantage in second chance points.
Arena update
ASU announced Friday that the First National Bank Arena red entrance will be unavailable today due to damage sustained during the recent winter storm.
The yellow and green entrances will be open and accessible to fans for the 2 p.m. game. Fans wishing to purchase single-game tickets at the arena should visit the yellow-entrance ticket booth or a ticket-sales table that will be set up inside the upper green entrance. Will call will also be located at the yellow entrance ticket booth, which will open at 1 p.m.
Premium ticket holders, including courtside seating and suites, and 6 Man Club members should also be aware the Hames rooms will be unavailable for today’s game due to the same logistical circumstances. Parking for the game remains unchanged.