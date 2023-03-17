JONESBORO — Arkansas State opens its Sun Belt Conference baseball schedule this weekend in an environment that, as head coach Tommy Raffo put it, will provide an extreme challenge.
The Red Wolves visit Louisiana-Lafayette for a three-game series that starts tonight and concludes Sunday. Picked fourth in the Sun Belt preseason poll, the Ragin’ Cajuns have the league’s second-best team earned run average and are also among the leaders in fielding.
ASU (7-8) has only played one road game to date, losing 11-3 to Ole Miss. The Red Wolves are looking to stop a three-game slide that included three losses to Eastern Illinois and one to Central Arkansas.
“Fifteen games in, pre-conference, we thought we’d be a little bit better than what we’ve shown on the record,” Raffo said during a video conference Wednesday. “At the same time, we’ve seen glimpses of things we really like from an offensive standpoint, on the mound and some of the guys we have playing defensively.
“Have we put it together for a complete 27 outs? In some of these games we have not, and it’s shown up with some of the losses that we’ve had, particularly maybe at the end of games.”
Tonight’s game starts at 6 p.m., followed by games Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. All three will be shown on ESPN Plus in addition to being broadcast on KNEA (FM-95.3).
Right-hander Tyler Jeans (1-1, 4.30 ERA) will start on the mound tonight for ASU, Raffo said, and left-hander Hunter Draper (0-1, 5.30) will start Saturday. The Red Wolves have not announced a Sunday starter.
Raffo said the Cajuns (11-6) will challenge ASU defensively with their speed. UL Lafayette leads the Sun Belt with 41 stolen bases.
“They’re going to put an extremely high amount of pressure on left-side defense. You have to make plays on the left side of the field with their speed running down the base path,” Raffo said. “That’s going to be critical for us for the weekend as it plays out. I think that’s going to be a big deal along with our pitchers being in the strike zone early and often.”
Raffo said one of the positives early in the season has been improved outfield play with redshirt freshmen Cross Jumper and Kyler Carmack and junior college transfers Blake Burris and Allen Grier.
“We really like what Cross Jumper, as a first-year player, is doing for us in the outfield,” Raffo said. “We really like that Kyler Carmack’s a first-year player, playing some outfield for us and pitching. Burris has really anchored down center field for us. He’s made a lot of catches that we did not make last year at this point in time.
“We’re just more athletic and I think we see that. We’ve had a few communication issues on some fly balls, but for the most part we feel like we’ve improved ourself from that standpoint.”
Designated hitter Brandon Hager leads the Red Wolves with a .418 batting average, followed by second baseman Wil French at .390.
Shortstop Kody Darcy is batting .339 with a team-high 22 RBIs. Jumper and Burris are batting .310 and .300, respectively.
“Production in parts of the game has been really good. Have we been able to maintain it through nine innings?” Raffo said. “There are times when we go down one-two-three, one-two-three, and maybe that’s part of where the lineup is at the time. But we really like what we’ve seen with our offensive guys. We have the ability to score runs in bunches. We have not hit the ball maybe over the fence as much as we did in the past, but I think that’s going to come a little bit later as the weather gets a little different, especially here at the Tom.”
Raffo said injuries have been disruptive at first base, where Cason Tollett has not played since the season opener. The Red Wolves, therefore, have played four different first basemen.
Injuries to Austin Kapela, Austin Brock and Kevin Wiseman have impacted the pitching staff, Raffo said.
“Would we have loved to have the opening day lineup and everybody all play?” Raffo said “It hasn’t worked out that way, but on the flip side you’re able to play a lot of players and see what you have going into Louisiana and try to put the best foot forward to play away from home.”
ASU will also play two midweek road games next week, visiting Mississippi State on Tuesday and Memphis on Wednesday. The Red Wolves host Sun Belt newcomer James Madison for a series from March 24-26.