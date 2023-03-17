JONESBORO — Arkansas State opens its Sun Belt Conference baseball schedule this weekend in an environment that, as head coach Tommy Raffo put it, will provide an extreme challenge.

The Red Wolves visit Louisiana-Lafayette for a three-game series that starts tonight and concludes Sunday. Picked fourth in the Sun Belt preseason poll, the Ragin’ Cajuns have the league’s second-best team earned run average and are also among the leaders in fielding.

