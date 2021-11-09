Red Wolves open with 83-52 victory

JONESBORO — Five newcomers made the most of their Arkansas State women’s basketball debuts, combining for 54 points in the Red Wolves’ 83-52 season-opening victory against Central Baptist College Tuesday at First National Bank Arena.
Freshman Lauryn Pendleton led the way for ASU (1-0), scoring a team-high 19 points with 9 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals to go along with zero turnovers. The Little Rock native was one of four double-figure scorers and handed out the most assists by a Red Wolf since Feb. 20, 2016 (Aundrea Gamble, 11).
“What a good environment for 11 a.m. on a Tuesday for our opener,” ASU head coach Matt Daniel said. “I was glad to have fans back in the stands and that kids could take field trips. On the floor, we have to be more intentional about our defensive rebounding and get better there. We got jitters out in front of our home crowd, and I don’t take that for granted anymore because of COVID. We shared the ball and played so unselfish. We have a good group, we just have to be more intentional about defensive schemes and defensive rebounding.”
ASU forced the Mustangs into 26 turnovers, while coughing up only six in the win, with Keya Patton swiping 4 of the team’s 10 total steals. The Auburn transfer recorded 9 points with 6 boards in her debut.
Mailyn Wilkerson added 13 points in a team-high 29 minutes, while Jade Upshaw added 13 points off the bench and Karolina Szydlowska scored 12 points in 14 minutes of reserve action. Mya Love led ASU with 8 rebounds.
As a team, the Red Wolves shot 26 of 75 (34.7 percent) with 18 assists and held CBC to just 27.6 percent shooting (16 of 58). From long range, ASU fired a single-game record 44 three-point attempts while shooting 79.2 percent (19 of 24) from the free-throw line.
Aminata Seck led all players in scoring and rebounding, with 21 points and an arena-record 23 boards. Alexis Augustus also factored into double figures, scoring 13 with 8 rebounds.
The Mustangs scored the first two baskets of the day and led by as much as six in the contest, leading 11-5 midway through the opening quarter. ASU closed on a 7-0 run with a pair of Szydlowska scores to lead 22-15 after the first 10 minutes.
The Red Wolves would not trail for the rest of the contest, finishing the half on a 10-2 run to extend their lead to a 44-27 halftime advantage.
That lead ballooned to 29 in the third quarter, with ASU outscoring CBC 18-6, leading 62-33 into the final quarter. In the fourth, ASU held off the Mustangs, with its largest advantage coming with 50 seconds to play after a pair of free throws by Wilkerson.
With the win, ASU opened the season with a win for the second time in three seasons and improved to 17-3 all-time when opening the season on its home floor. The Red Wolves visit Oklahoma on Friday morning for a 10:30 tipoff.