PENSACOLA, Fla. — Arkansas State outlasted a higher-seeded opponent Wednesday evening to earn a place in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament.
Izzy Higginbottom scored a career-high 28 points as 11th-seeded ASU kept its season alive with an 81-76 overtime victory over sixth-seeded Georgia Southern in the second round inside the Pensacola Bay Center.
ASU (13-18) erased a four-point deficit in the final minute to earn a quarterfinal meeting against third-seeded Southern Miss (20-9) today at 5 p.m. With the win over the Eagles (20-8), the Red Wolves have also claimed two wins in the conference tournament for the first time since 2015.
With ASU trailing 71-67, Anna Griffin sank a 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining to cut it to one point. After Georgia Southern’s Terren Ward connected on 1-of-2 free throws, Pendleton grabbed the board and the Red Wolves called timeout to advance to the frontcourt.
A perfectly executed inbounds play saw Pendleton tie it at 72 with a midrange jumper with 9.3 seconds left in regulation. Pendleton passed the ball inbounds to Griffin, took a pass back and drilled a jump shot from the baseline.
“When LA shot that shot to tie it, to send it to overtime, I knew it was cash. As soon as it left her hands, I knew it,” ASU coach Destinee Rogers said. “She’d done it before. I just saw the look in her eyes, I saw the confidence in her eyes.
“I saw the look in Izzy’s eyes in overtime. I saw the confidence in their eyes. Our players are just playing with a different swag right now. We’ve got a different confidence about ourselves. We’re playing our best basketball.”
Georgia Southern missed a pair of last-second shots, forcing five more minutes.
Arkansas State scored six unanswered to open the extra frame, leading 78-72 and forcing a Georgia Southern timeout. The Eagles cut it to three on a layup by Shy Booker with under 90 seconds remaining, but A-State was able to maintain the lead, sealing it with a pair of Higginbottom free throws at the 24-second mark.
Going into overtime, Rogers said she told the Red Wolves that they were built for the extra period.
“I told them, ‘Hey, we’ve got the momentum,’” Rogers said. “They kind of looked a little deflated. We just wanted to continue on, be tough for those five minutes, play as fast as we could, and we did. The momentum was really with us the whole time.”
Entering the second half with just five points, Higginbottom flipped a switch and poured on 23 points in the second half and in overtime, helping A-State to its first trip to the tournament quarterfinals since 2017. Higginbottom scored or assisted on 23 of the Red Wolves’ final 31 points, finishing 7-for-17 (3-7 from 3-point range) and going 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.
“I think I struggled the first half and just came out the second half, forgot about scoring and just was focused on doing my job, being solid on D and staying confident,” Higginbottom said. “Staying composed is so important in this game. I feel like my composure and just focus on the task at hand carried me through that game.”
Lauryn Pendleton joined Higginbottom in double figures, scoring 15 points to go along with a team-high seven rebounds. Leilani Augmon scored nine off the bench, while Mailyn Wilkerson added nine and went 2-for-4 from deep.
A-State shot 41.5 percent (27-65) from the floor and connected on 10-of-26 (38.5 percent) from the perimeter, while going 17-for-21 (81.0 percent) at the charity stripe. Defensively, the Red Wolves gained 23 takeaways that resulted in 31 points, while limiting the Eagles to 37.7-percent shooting (29-77). Georgia Southern struggled at the foul line, shooting just 45.8 percent (11-24).
Georgia Southern had three double-figure scorers, including two with double-doubles, led by Taya Gibson’s 26 points and 14 rebounds. Terren Ward battled early foul trouble, finishing with 17 points and 10 boards, while Simone James scored 14 points to accompany eight rebounds.
A-State got off to a hot start, shooting 58.8 percent (10-17) from the field in the first quarter – 71.4 percent (5-7) from deep en route to opening up a double-digit lead. The Red Wolves answered early scores by the Eagles with a 10-0 run and force a timeout with a 19-8 lead at the 3:35 mark. Georgia Southern rallied to pull within seven, but back-to-back Patton treys extended the lead back out to 13, as A-State led 27-14 after 10 minutes.
Georgia Southern edged A-State 13-9 in the second quarter as the Scarlet and Black cooled off offensively, but retained a 36-27 lead at the break.
The Eagles turned to the transition game out of intermission, pulling to within a possession with 10 of the first 14 points, but Wilkerson halted the run with a step-back trey to push that advantage back out to six. Georgia Southern then tied it with six unanswered, taking a three-point lead on a trey by James and leading 53-50 after three.
“Basketball is a game of runs. Good teams make runs. They’re a great team,” Rogers said of the Eagles, the Sun Belt’s second highest-scoring team. “They can score in volume. For us, it was about understanding the stamina that we’ve built over this season.”
A-State and Higginbottom buckled down in the fourth quarter, forcing four ties and remaining within two scores throughout the period.
The Red Wolves have won five of their last six games going into today’s game against Southern Miss, which won both regular-season meetings between the teams.
“I just can’t tell you how proud I am of this team. I’m just so blessed to coach this team. Even when things were bad, these kids showed up every day,” Rogers said. “They fight, they work hard, they trust me as their leader. They buy into what we want to do and we knew it would start clicking at the right time, and it is.”