PENSACOLA, Fla. — Arkansas State outlasted a higher-seeded opponent Wednesday evening to earn a place in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament.

Izzy Higginbottom scored a career-high 28 points as 11th-seeded ASU kept its season alive with an 81-76 overtime victory over sixth-seeded Georgia Southern in the second round inside the Pensacola Bay Center.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: Southern Miss

Site: Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Fla.

Tipoff: 5 p.m.

Records: ASU 13-18, 6-12 SBC; USM 20-9, 13-5

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: USM, 4-2

Last meeting: USM, 68-59, Jan. 26