CONWAY — Arkansas State’s perimeter defense will be tested this evening if Central Arkansas’ last game is any indication.
The Bears made 13 3-pointers last week at Loyola Chicago, accounting for more than half of their points in an 85-70 loss to the Ramblers. UCA (4-4) is hitting more than nine 3s per game entering tonight’s meeting with the Red Wolves at the Farris Center.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ASU (5-3) has won eight consecutive meetings in the series and is playing in Conway for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
ASU held each of its first eight opponents to 75 points or less, the fifth time the Red Wolves have done that in their Division I era and the first since the 2008-09 season, according to ASU’s sports informatino office. The Red Wolves are coming off a 58-38 victory over Mississippi Valley State last Thursday.
Sophomore Malcolm Farrington leads ASU with an average of 15 points per game. Farrington, who missed the first three games of the season with an injury, is 21-of-43 (.488) from the 3-point line.
Junior guard Caleb Fields is the Red Wolves’ second-leading scorer at 12.6 points per game. Since starting the season with consecutive six-point games, Fields has averaged 14.8 points over the last six games.
Seniors Markise Davis and Omar El-Sheikh are averaging 9.6 and 9.0 points, respectively. El-Sheikh is ASU’s leading rebounder at 7.5 per game.
Including ties, seven different players have led A-State in scoring.
UCA has victories over Hendrix (107-56), Arkansas-Little Rock (82-71), Rider (90-85) and Idaho State (81-77). The Bears have lost to Wichita State, Niagara and Northwestern State in addition to Loyola Chicago.
Four Bears have double-digit scoring averages. Camren Hunter leads UCA at 16.1 points per game, followed by Eddy Kayouloud at 15.3, Collin Cooper at 11.4 and Masai Olowokere at 11.1.
Cooper is 23-of-54 (.426) from the 3-point line. Olowokere leads UCA in rebounding at 7.4 per game.
After tonight’s game, ASU visits Air Force on Friday night. The Red Wolves also have home games against Southeast Missouri State (Dec. 14), Alabama State (Dec. 19) and UALR (Dec. 22) before starting Sun Belt Conference play.