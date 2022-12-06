CONWAY — Arkansas State’s perimeter defense will be tested this evening if Central Arkansas’ last game is any indication.

The Bears made 13 3-pointers last week at Loyola Chicago, accounting for more than half of their points in an 85-70 loss to the Ramblers. UCA (4-4) is hitting more than nine 3s per game entering tonight’s meeting with the Red Wolves at the Farris Center.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Central Arkansas

Site: Farris Center, Conway

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Records: ASU 5-3; UCA 4-4

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 26-19

Last meeting: ASU, 95-82, 2021-22