JONESBORO — College football's revised overtime rules gave Arkansas State another situation to cover in Saturday night's scrimmage at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Teams will be required to attempt a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown starting in the second overtime period. If the game remains tied after the second overtime, the teams will begin a "two-point shootout," each getting one play per overtime from the 3-yard line until one wins.
First-year ASU head coach Butch Jones listed overtime first when describing all the scenarios addressed in the second scrimmage of fall camp. The Red Wolves will have more two-point plays ready than his teams did previously, Jones said.
"In the past, you had your low-red (zone) throw game, so any of those could be run for a two-point play, but against the looks that you're going to see, it was usually two or three, probably two (per game)," Jones said. "But now with the rule change, it forces you to practice that situation more, make sure your players understand that situation.
"You talk about a snap-and-clear mentality, you get to the third overtime and it's a one-play series, and you have to make sure you're ready to go. You have to be disciplined in terms of not having a two-point play from 8-yard line and all those things that go into it. Our inventory of two-point plays has grown immensely because of the rule change."
Jones praised the Red Wolves for how they handled situations during the scrimmage, saying they can learn from the good and bad to be ready when the season starts. ASU opens against Central Arkansas on Sept. 4.
One of the scenarios where Jones expects improvement is when the offense is backed up near its end zone. Speakers were used to simulate crowd noise in that situation Saturday.
"I thought from a situation football standpoint, (Saturday night) was really productive, again exposing our players to every possible situation that occur from overtime with the new overtime rules, being ready to have multiple two-point plays, and another coming-out session, which was really, really beneficial because of the crowd noise," Jones said. "We did not do a very good job of handling that type of circumstance and we're going to have that when we go on the road.
"I think the other thing is our defense learning how to communicate with crowd noise when we play at home. We have to do some work in terms of being able to handle the crowd noise and the distractions of that, being able to focus, and the big thing is being able to communicate."
Jones said the Red Wolves made plays on both sides of the ball in their second scrimmage. A week earlier, in the first scrimmage of camp, he said the offense took a step forward while the defense took a step back.
Junior defensive lineman Kivon Bennett said the defense displayed more fight in Saturday's scrimmage.
"I felt like we had more want-to and I think that was shown with the results of the scrimmage," said Bennett, who is a transfer from Tennessee. "There's still more work to be done, but I definitely think we took a step in the right direction."
On the other side of the ball, second-year freshman wide receiver Corey Rucker said the offense had a number of small miscues.
"I feel like we missed a lot of details," Rucker said. "We missed alignment, a lot of the small things came up. Honestly it could be a lot better."
When asked about playmakers emerging, Jones pointed to Rucker, describing him as a model of consistency. He also said junior running back Marcel Murray did some good things in the scrimmage.
"As we know, college football, pro football are based off of explosive plays and big splash plays. Corey has been very, very consistent for us," Jones said. "The running back position needs to provide that. I think that's one of our deepest positions, but we need more out of that position moving forward. I think the big thing, too, with the growth and evolution of this team has to occur in the return game with our punt returners and our kick returners. We need to take a big step in moving forward this week with them."
Jones said quarterbacks Layne Hatcher and James Blackman continued to improve Saturday.
"I thought Layne did some really good things with his decision-making process, throwing on rhythm, throwing in timing. I thought James did some good things as well," Jones said. "Both of them are pushing each other in a positive way. I thought that position group took a step forward. I liked a lot of things Layne did and then I thought James did some good things as well."
ASU had 16 penalties in its first scrimmage, a number Jones called unacceptable. While he didn't yet have a specific number after leaving the field Saturday night, Jones said flags remained a problem in the second scrimmage.
One particular instance involved a holding penalty in the secondary on third down.
"Still too many penalties and really unforced errors in terms of penalties, lining up offsides, pre-snap penalties, all those things we can control," Jones said. "We're not good enough, really any team isn't good enough to overcome those type of miscues. It's the same thing, you have to not lose the game before you can ever think of winning the game."
Jones said the Red Wolves will continue to focus on what they do before starting preparations pointed toward UCA late in the week.
"It's a big week for growth in everything that we do. The other thing is the maturity of our football team with classes starting on Tuesday," he said. "They're used to doing football all day. Now it's managing a full day of classes, practice, training table and getting up and doing it again."