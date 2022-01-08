Red Wolves rally for victory at ULM

MONROE, La. — Arkansas State made the plays that mattered most in the second half of Saturday's game at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
Down 11 points with 11:24 to play, the Red Wolves rallied to end Louisiana-Monroe's eight-game home win streak with a 90-83 victory in Sun Belt Conference men's basketball.
ASU (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) closed the game by outscoring ULM (9-7, 1-3) 19-7 over the final four minutes. A 7-0 run gave the Red Wolves the lead for good and they made six free throws along with a short jumper in the final minute of the game.
"The fight that our guys had today was just phenomenal," ASU head coach Mike Balado said during his postgame radio interview. "I'm so proud of them."
Double-doubles from Norchad Omier and Caleb Fields highlighted four ASU players in double figures.
Marquis Eaton finished with a season-high 25 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line to break the program record with his 38 consecutive free throws made. Omier had 24 points and 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season and 25th of his career.
Fields had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double, also adding six assists. Desi Sills added 12 points and a game-high eight assists. Avery Felts provided a spark off the bench with seven points, all in the final eight minutes.
Four players scored in double figures for ULM, led by 22 points from Nika Metskhvarishvili.
ASU got off to a quick start, leading 11-0 just under three minutes into the contest, but the Warhawks took the lead with a 14-0 run midway through the half and led 51-42 by halftime.
Both teams shot above 50 percent in the first 20 minutes with the Warhawks knocking down 62 percent (21-34) from the floor, including 7-of-11 beyond the arc. ASU shot 57 percent (16-28) in the first half and was 4-of-8 from 3-point range.
Over the final 12 minutes of the game, ULM was only 7-of-27 from the field as ASU rallied while making 12-of-20 attempts. ASU limited ULM to 34 percent (13-38) shooting in the second half and the Warhawks made just 2-of-13 (.154) from 3-point range.
"We made some small adjustments to their offense in the second half, which helped us tremendously, and we had really good defensive personnel out there," Balado said. "With Avery and Desi and Caleb and 'Quis, you can do a lot of switching, and Norchad can also guard somebody on the perimeter. I was really proud of the way they adjusted to the strategy change, and they made shots when they needed to."
Trailing 66-55 with 11:24 to go, ASU started the rally. A Felts 3-pointer cut the deficit to 66-60 with 8:06 to play, but ULM scored the next four to regain a 10-point advantage.
Trailing 72-63 with 6:16 left, ASU took over with a Felts layup trimming it to a 7-point deficit and Eaton knocking down a 3-pointer to cut it to four, 72-68.
ULM answered with a layup, but Fields sank a 3 from the left side on an assist from Felts to make it 74-71 with 4:38 to go. ULM responded again with a layup, but Sills and Eaton scored the next four to make it 76-75 with 2:44 remaining.
After a ULM free throw, Felts made a layup to tie the game at 77. Omier's three-point play gave the Red Wolves an 80-77 lead with 1:38 to play.
ASU closed the game behind perfect 6-of-6 free throw shooting in the final 50 seconds.
Behind the 11-rebound efforts from Omier and Fields, ASU won the battle on the glass 38-33, but 12 offensive rebounds helped ULM outscore the Red Wolves 15-3 in second-chance points. ASU was outscored in the paint 50-38 but held a 17-6 advantage on the fast break.
The Red Wolves are scheduled to play Arkansas-Little Rock twice this week, Thursday in Jonesboro and Saturday in Little Rock. UALR canceled Saturday night's game at Louisiana-Lafayette because of positive COVID-19 tests in its program, the university announced.
A UALR press release said the team had "a number of positives" during Saturday morning testing and the status of the Trojans' games against ASU will be reevaluated early in the week.