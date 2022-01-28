Red Wolves regroup to face Chanticleers

JONESBORO — Arkansas State hopes to bounce back today at Coastal Carolina after falling short in a comeback attempt Thursday night at Appalachian State.
The Red Wolves dropped out of first place in the Sun Belt Conference after their three-game winning streak ended with a 61-54 loss to the Mountaineers. ASU made the game close after trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half and 15 points in the second.
Head coach Mike Balado said he was proud of the Red Wolves’ effort in Boone, N.C., on a night when they didn’t perform as hoped.
“We didn’t play well, but I thought the effort was there,” Balado said during his postgame interview on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network. “We just have to regroup and start concentrating on Saturday.”
Tipoff today in Conway, S.C., is scheduled for noon (CST).
App State (13-9, 7-2 Sun Belt) moved into first place in the Sun Belt standings with its fifth consecutive victory while A-State (13-5, 4-2) fell to third place.
While four Red Wolves scored in double figures and second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier posted his eighth consecutive double-double, A-State shot just 38 percent from the field. Appalachian State shot 42 percent and out-rebounded the Red Wolves 39-35.
“It was a really ugly game and I say that with the utmost respect for App State, because that’s exactly what they wanted,” Balado said.
Senior guard Marquis Eaton scored 13 points to lead A-State, while Omier scored 11 and guards Malcolm Farrington and Avery Felts both came off the bench to add 10 each.
The Mountaineers jumped out to a 20-6 advantage 12 minutes into the game, but A-State worked its way back within three points, 30-27, with 27 seconds left before the break. App State took the momentum into the locker room with a buzzer-beating 3 and scored eight of the first nine points to start the second half to push its lead back to double digits at 41-28.
“The pace, they kept the game at a pace that they wanted for the most part,” Balado said. “I thought we missed some really easy shots in the first half to start the game. We started off really slow offensively and couldn’t really get into a rhythm.”
Trailing 49-34 with 12:12 left on the clock, Arkansas State put together 15-5 run over the next six minutes to close the gap to five points. The Red Wolves remained down by five, 56-51, at the 4:53 mark, but couldn’t get any closer as they managed just three points down the stretch.
Eaton’s 13 points increased his career total to 1,554 as he moved past Dan Henderson (1973-77) and John Belcher (1968-72) for the fifth most in school history. Omier, who grabbed 10 rebounds, now has 13 double-doubles on the season and 28 for his career.
App State was led by four players scoring in double figures as well, including Michael Almonacy and Justin Forrest with a team-best 13 points each.
Coastal Carolina (12-8, 4-4 Sun Belt) cruised past Arkansas-Little Rock 65-49 on Thursday. Senior guards Rudi Williams and Vince Cole scored 20 and 17 points, respectively, while sophomore center Essam Mostafa finished with 12 points in the Chanticleers’ third consecutive victory.
Williams and Cole are transfers from Kansas State and St. John’s, respectively.
“Another very good, offensively powered team. I know a little bit about them just because of the guys they had,” Balado said. “Vince Cole is very good and Rudi Williams, and Mostafa is one of the best bigs in the league.”