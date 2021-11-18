JONESBORO — Arkansas State will play regional foe Southeast Missouri State in men’s basketball for the first time in a decade when the teams meet tonight in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The Red Wolves (2-1) and Redhawks (1-1) haven’t played since ASU defeated SEMO 79-63 early in the 2011-12 season. SEMO holds a 31-29 lead in a series that dates to 1931.
ASU has won each of the last five games of the series and 10 of their previous 13 matchups with the Redhawks entering tonight’s 6:30 tipoff at the Show Me Center.
ASU coach Mike Balado said the Redhawks are scheduled to visit Jonesboro next season.
“It’s a good regional matchup, easy travel for both programs. I respect Coach (Brad) Korn tremendously and his team,” Balado said. “It will be a good test for us every year.”
ASU is coming off Monday’s 90-63 victory over Central Baptist College. The Red Wolves pulled away in the second half after leading 38-30 at intermission.
Forward Norchad Omier scored 16 points in 12 minutes before fouling out. Guards Desi Sills and Caleb Fields scored 12 points each.
Balado said foul problems – the Red Wolves had 26 for the game – affected his team in the first half.
“I think because of those stoppages of time, and all the subs we had to do because of fouls, the game was stagnant,” Balado said. “It didn’t really get going until maybe the second half, right when we came out of halftime, because guys were playing a little bit more free because they knew they had three fouls in that half.”
ASU has been whistled for 55 fouls in its last two games after committing just 14 in the opener against Harding. Illinois and Central Baptist combined to shoot 72 free throws.
Southeast Missouri State (1-1) shot 69 free throws in its first two games. The Redhawks opened with a 99-94 victory at Missouri State before losing 97-79 to Youngstown State last Saturday.
Guard Eric Reed Jr. is averaging a team-high 19 points per game for SEMO, which was picked fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll.
“They’re very well-coached and it’s a good road test for us,” Balado said. “We all know if you want to win the Sun Belt, you’re going to have to win on the road. This is a good opponent to squeeze in between four home games, to get a road game and then come back and play three at home, especially a team like SEMO who was going to be good with a lot of guys coming back this year. It’s a good test.”
ASU returns to First National Bank Arena next week to host the Eracism Invitational. The Red Wolves play Morehead State on Nov. 26 and Kansas City on Nov. 28.