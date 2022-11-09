JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s football team is back from its break.

The Red Wolves are back in game preparation after last week’s bye, a period that served several purposes according to head coach Butch Jones. ASU plays UMass in a non-conference game Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium.

A-State Football

Opponent: UMass

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium (30,382), Jonesboro

Kickoff: 2 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 2-7; UMass 1-8

Television: ESPN3

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: First meeting

