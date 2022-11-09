JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s football team is back from its break.
The Red Wolves are back in game preparation after last week’s bye, a period that served several purposes according to head coach Butch Jones. ASU plays UMass in a non-conference game Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium.
“I thought we had a very, very productive bye week for a number of reasons and now it’s great to get back into game planning, to get back into our regular-season routine,” Jones said. “I thought we had a really good, productive day (Monday). We were able to serve so many purposes in terms of the bye week in trying to get our health back as best we can.
“Some, it’s going to take more than a week, but (it was time to) get rested up, get mentally refreshed, work on our fundamentals and our details, continue to grow some of our younger players in the program, obviously get out and recruit as well. There were a number of purposes that it served.”
Both teams will be out to break a losing streak Saturday. ASU (2-7) has dropped four in a row since beating Louisiana-Monroe, while UMass (1-8) has lost six straight since defeating Stony Brook.
The Red Wolves have battled injuries in Jones’ second season as head coach, using 40 different starters. Only eight of those players have started every game.
“It’s one of those unusual years, but we’ll be better for it,” Jones said. “I chuckle when we get some teams and I’m talking to coaches and they had some unforgiving loss or two, and they’re like, ‘We were down this guy and this guy didn’t practice all week.’ I say, ‘Well, we’re up to 42 different starters,’ and this is the world we’ve been living in since really week three. I think it’s remarkable what these players have been through and I like this team. I like their mindset. It’s just teaching them how to win, how to prepare, how to grow up in a hurry, and it’s also still assessing the areas where we need to get better in the program.”
Jones said players such as offensive guard Jordan Rhodes, running back Brian Snead, quarterback AJ Mayer and the team’s top cornerbacks have improved physically to the point where they will be midweek or game-time decisions on Saturday.
The Red Wolves only practiced twice last week instead of the usual three practices they would hold during a bye week, Jones said, adding last week’s practices were two of the best the team has had.
Sophomore defensive end Ethan Hassler and senior quarterback James Blackman said the team came out of the bye week feeling better.
“We had a good week of practice, a great week of preparation, a good day (Monday),” Hassler said. “I feel like as a team, we’re in September form, how we were when we first started the season. Everybody is good.”
“I feel pretty good, probably the best I’ve felt since the start of this season,” said Blackman, who missed ASU’s Oct. 22 game at Louisiana-Lafayette with an injury. “I feel like this is the best I’m going to feel with the period where we’re at, with three games left. I feel pretty good, did a good job of getting in the training room and getting myself back to where I needed to be.”
Asked about balancing the playing time for older and younger players in ASU’s last three games, Jones said those who give the Red Wolves the best chance to win will be the ones who play.
“You have to earn your right to play every single day you practice, the way you live your life on the field, off the field. That’s the standard of performance, that’s the principles and values of this organization,” Jones said. “We’re going to play the best players who give us the best opportunity. The players who have the best performance this week in preparation will be the ones to play. I think we also owe it to our fans, to our football program, to everyone involved. You play the game to win.”