Red Wolves roll into NCAA bowling tournament

Arkansas State is the No. 3 overall seed entering the NCAA Bowling Championship. The Red Wolves play Sacred Heart this morning in the Rochester Regional.

 Travis Clayton / Arkansas State

JONESBORO — Arkansas State begins its 15th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Bowling Championship with plenty of momentum.

The Red Wolves have won 26 of their last 29 contests, including a 4-0 run through the Southland Bowling League championship for their first tournament championship of the season. ASU grabbed the No. 3 seed in the 17-team NCAA field thanks to its late run.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com