Red Wolves roll into NCAA bowling tournament

JONESBORO — Arkansas State begins its 15th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Bowling Championship with plenty of momentum.
The Red Wolves have won 26 of their last 29 contests, including a 4-0 run through the Southland Bowling League championship for their first tournament championship of the season. ASU grabbed the No. 3 seed in the 17-team NCAA field thanks to its late run.
“It’s all coming together at the right time,” said sophomore Brooklyn Buchanan, who has bowled a team-high 32 games of 200-plus. “I feel good coming in with confidence after winning the conference. I feel good going into regionals.”
ASU (78-29) is the top seed among the four teams in the double-elimination Rochester (N.Y.) Regional that will be contested today and Saturday.
The Red Wolves play Northeast Conference champion Sacred Heart (59-37) today in the first round at 8 a.m. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion North Carolina A&T (85-32) and Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference champion Medaille (88-30) are also in the field.
Other regional sites include Arlington, Texas; Lansing, Mich.; and Pittsburgh. The four regional champions will advance to the finals April 14 in Las Vegas.
ASU had four top three-finishes this season before winning the championship in the SBL, which had six teams make the NCAA field.
“One of the things we hadn’t experienced was winning an event. We kind of won at Nebraska (where the Red Wolves went 11-1), but we didn’t based on how they did it, so we didn’t win by how they determined the winner,” ASU coach Justin Kostick said. “I think we needed that little bump or boost or whatever, but at the same point I also think you can’t get lackadaisical, either, because you won.”
ASU won six of seven meetings with North Carolina A&T and three of four against Sacred Heart. The Red Wolves lost a Baker match to Medaille at Youngstown State’s tournament in October.
Before winning the SBL tournament, ASU finished second among 10 teams in Nebraska’s Big Red Invite and placed sixth out of 30 teams in the Vanderbilt’s Music City Classic.
Kostick said the late run helped the Red Wolves move up in NCAA seedings.
“We probably needed every win to get around Nebraska and we got every win to get around to get to the three (seed) and push them to the four,” he said. “That did play a factor. We went 26-3 in our last 29 matches and we needed every one of those to get around them.”
The regional tournament utilizes a mega match format that includes a traditional team game, a five-game Baker series and, if necessary, a best-of-seven Baker series.
Kostick likes the fact that the NCAA uses a longer format than what ASU plays in the regular season.
“I like the mega matches because obviously the mega matches are what we had at the conference tournament,” he said. “The longer it goes, I feel like the better team has a chance to win because there’s just more shots and repeating, lanes transitioning, and that kind of stuff.”
ASU won four mega matches in the Southland tournament, defeating Sam Houston State twice and Stephen F. Austin and Tulane once each. The Red Wolves rallied from a 3-1 deficit against Sam Houston State in the best-of-seven Baker format in the finals.
“I think the biggest component for our team’s success is momentum and energy,” Buchanan said. “We have a very physically talented team, but all the teams in the field are very physically talented. I think having momentum, confidence and good energy is going to be really important.”
Buchanan (206.9) is one of five Red Wolves with a 200-plus game average in traditional matches. Freshman Maggie Thoma, who bowled a 279 game against Sam Houston State in the SBL Championship, was the tournament MVP and junior Faith Welch also made the all-tournament team.
Kostick said ASU and other teams that have been competing in the SBL will move to Conference USA next year.
“This is my third year here and we’ve always not performed at our best at conference, so I’m really glad that we were able to go undefeated, figure it out and finally get a win,” Buchanan said. “It’s also the last year of the conference, so it was nice to be able to win it for the last year that conference existed. I definitely think it’s going to help us as we continue with postseason.”