Red Wolves roll past Chanticleers to end slide

JONESBORO — A losing streak that lasted 35 days is no more.
Arkansas State ended a 10-game slide in men's basketball by defeating Coastal Carolina 73-57 Saturday at First National Bank Arena. Four players scored in double figures for the Red Wolves, who won for the first time since beating Old Dominion in the Dec. 29 Sun Belt Conference opener.
Coach Mike Balado expressed pride in his players' work habits during a losing streak that was ASU's longest since 2009.
"Over this stretch of adversity over the last four weeks, it's been a tough month, and the thing that's been hurting me the most is the effort they've given every day has not been anything short of spectacular," Balado said. "They've been trying to keep positive when they question themselves. It's hard to keep guys confident when you're going through a stretch like that."
The Red Wolves didn't just squeak past the Chanticleers.
ASU (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt) scored the final nine points of the first half to take a 28-24 advantage, its first halftime lead since the ODU game. Coastal Carolina (10-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) tied the game at 30 early in the second half, but Avery Felts scored the next nine points on three 3-pointers to spark the Red Wolves.
Balado said Felts' 3s changed the momentum of the game.
"Gigantic. He hits those three and we don't look back from there," Balado said. "On two of them, when he was coming off the (screen) action, in my mind before he caught it, I was like, 'Please shoot it,' because sometimes he hesitates. I was like, 'Please shoot it,' and one of them, I knew it was probably going to be a bad shot, but I don't care. Just get it up on the rim, and he made it. Those are the shots he has to take."
Point guard Caleb Fields took over from there, scoring 15 of his game-high 19 points in the second half.
Fields, who is playing with a hand fracture, was 4-of-6 from the field and 7-of-8 at the free throw line as he attacked the basket in the second half. He converted a three-point play with 10:30 left in the game after being fouled on a dunk, a rarity for the 6-foot junior.
"It was just being aggressive, trying to find my shots or get my teammates involved," Fields said of his second-half performance. "It was just aggression."
The Red Wolves shot 61.9 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes and had only three turnovers.
Graduate forward Omar El-Sheikh joined Fields in drawing eight fouls from the Chanticleers. El-Sheikh, who was 10-of-15 at the free throw line, ended the day with 16 points and six rebounds.
Freshman guard Terrance Ford, who fueled ASU's late run in the first half, scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ford scored eight of ASU's nine points to end the first half, drilling a pair of 3-pointers, and ended the half with 13 points.
Freshman forward Izaiyah Nelson added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
ASU used only five players in the second half — Fields, Ford, Felts, El-Sheikh and Nelson. Balado said he was going to use his second-half timeouts for rest, adding that the Red Wolves who played in the second half are the five who make the least mistakes defensively.
"I knew those guys would come in and do the right thing, and defensively they were just solid," Balado said. "We didn't foul, we had nobody in foul trouble, and the guards did exactly what we had on the game plan. Those three guys played well, I'm talking about the three guards, and we needed that. Defensively we needed that."
Guard Josh Uduje scored 13 points off the bench and forward Essam Mostafa added 11 for Coastal Carolina, which committed 15 turnovers and shot only 38.2 percent from the field in its fifth consecutive loss.
The Chanticleers, who rank fifth among Sun Belt teams in scoring at 73.8 points per game, finished with their lowest point total since an 89-51 loss at Missouri in November. Coastal Carolina was 3-of-17 from the 3-point line after making 89 3s in its first 11 Sun Belt games.
"They didn't make as many 3s as the past games, so that was an emphasis. They shot 3-for-17 from 3," Fields said. "We cut down the 3s and the big guy (Mostafa) didn't score as much in the paint. That helped us win the game."
ASU never led by less than six points after Felts' 3-point spree early in the second half.
The Red Wolves pushed their lead into double figures for good at 54-43 when Fields scored in the lane with 7:18 to play. Two El-Sheikh free throws gave ASU its largest lead at 73-55 in the final minute.
Saturday's victory was ASU's first at home since a Dec. 22 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock. Six home losses were part of the 10-game losing streak.
Fields and Ford said the victory has already made a difference in the locker room.
"I'm not going to say we were moping; we always have smiles on our faces, but it just changed the aura. We won a game, and we haven't won in a while," Fields said. "It's just a different feeling from coach, just the approach and stuff. Just finally getting a win, it's been a while. It makes everybody feel good about themselves."
"We were still going hard every day, but the feeling tonight, being able to get a win, it changed the whole spirit in the locker room," Ford said. "Now it just feels like we have our swagger back a little bit."
ASU visits Texas State and Georgia Southern this week. The next home game for the Red Wolves is Feb. 16 against Troy.