Red Wolves roll past Chanticleers to end slide

Arkansas State's Omar El-Sheikh celebrates after the Red Wolves' 73-57 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. The victory ended ASU's 10-game losing streak.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — A losing streak that lasted 35 days is no more.

Arkansas State ended a 10-game slide in men's basketball by defeating Coastal Carolina 73-57 Saturday at First National Bank Arena. Four players scored in double figures for the Red Wolves, who won for the first time since beating Old Dominion in the Dec. 29 Sun Belt Conference opener.

