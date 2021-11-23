Red Wolves roll past Ozarks

JONESBORO — Two days before Thanksgiving, all 11 players who took the floor for Arkansas State managed to get a piece of the pie in a 95-49 victory over University of the Ozarks in women's basketball at First National Bank Arena.
ASU (4-2) swiped 25 steals in the victory, the second-most in a single game in program history, part of a 31-takeaway outing that led to 47 points off turnovers.
“I’m happy to get the win,” ASU coach Matt Daniel said. “Hopefully we were able to rest some people and get others jump-started. We were able to work on some things and did a much better job rebounding the ball. It was good to keep bringing our freshmen along and getting them more minutes, and I’m glad to be 4-2 going into this weekend.”
Jade Upshaw led six double-figure scorers on the night with a career-high 17 points in the start, while also grabbing four rebounds and handing out five assists to just one turnover. Keya Patton posted another double-digit outing with 14 points and Mya Love added 12 points and four steals.
Lauryn Pendleton scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double, while Karolina Szydlowska just missed a double-double with 11 points and 9 rebounds. Mailyn Wilkerson chipped in 10 points to round out the six double-digit scorers.
The Red Wolves out-rebounded Ozarks 51-35 led by Pendleton and Szydlowska, but Talia Roldan also contributed with seven boards off the bench. Jireh Washington also continued to progress in her return, seizing a career-high eight steals.
After shooting just 19.0 percent (4-21) in the first quarter, ASU went on to shoot 54.1 percent (33-61) the rest of the way. Defensively, the Red Wolves limited Ozarks to 11.1 percent (2-18) from 3-point range.
Baskets were hard to come by in the opening quarter. After Ozarks tied it at 8 with 3:21 to go, the Red Wolves closed the period on a 6-0 run that included four straight points by Love.
ASU found its shooting groove in the second quarter, outscoring Ozarks 28-11 and shooting 47.8 percent (11-23) from the floor. The Red Wolves got 7 points apiece from Upshaw and Wilkerson in the quarter to help expand the distance and take a 42-19 lead at the half.
The Red Wolves kept the foot on the gas in the third quarter, outpacing the Eagles 29-10 to lead 71-29. That effort included a 16-2 run that lasted more than four minutes midway through the period.
Arkansas State cruised in the fourth quarter, keeping up with the Eagles to finish off the 46-point triumph. Upshaw and Love both registered 6 points as the Red Wolves shot 60.0 percent (9-15) to end the night.
The Red Wolves turn their attention to another two-game set this weekend, traveling to Tulsa, Okla., for the ORU Thanksgiving Classic. The Red Wolves will first take on host Oral Roberts Saturday (2 p.m.) before a neutral-site contest with Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. Sunday.