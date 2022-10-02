Red Wolves roll past Warhawks to end slide

Arkansas State's Johnnie Lang (2) scores on a second-quarter pass reception during Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe. Lang also scored a rushing touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown in the Red Wolves' 45-28 victory.

 Carla Wehmeyer / Arkansas State

JONESBORO — Butch Jones didn't like the way Arkansas State started Saturday night's game, but he had no issues with how the Red Wolves finished on Homecoming.

After seeing fourth-quarter leads vanish the previous two weeks, ASU made the plays needed to put away Louisiana-Monroe in a 45-28 victory at Centennial Bank Stadium. A 12-play, 67-yard touchdown drive, a fourth-quarter march that lasted nearly seven minutes, sealed the victory.

