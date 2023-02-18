Red Wolves rout Jaguars to open home stand

JONESBORO — Arkansas State began a four-game women’s basketball home stand on the right note Thursday evening.
The Red Wolves outscored South Alabama by 21 points over the final three quarters to earn a 78-58 victory and a season sweep of the Jaguars.
After watching South Alabama shoot 57.9 percent from the field in the first quarter, ASU limited its guests to 23.9 percent (11-46) over the final three periods. The Red Wolves (9-17, 4-11 Sun Belt) shot 42.8 percent for the game and committed just eight turnovers to match a season low in that category.
“Really proud of our team tonight. I felt like we put together four quarters,” said ASU coach Destinee Rogers, whose team hosts Louisiana-Lafayette today. “Obviously we weren’t proud of our defense after the first quarter, so I got at them a little bit after the first quarter and we held them to five in the second quarter, 16 in the third and 12 in the fourth.
“That’s good defensively and any time we can keep someone below 60 points, that’s good for us. I just love the confidence that we’re playing with.”
South Alabama (6-20, 2-13 Sun Belt) led 25-24 after the first quarter. ASU started to take control late in the second quarter as Izzy Higginbottom scored the last seven points to give the Red Wolves a 39-30 halftime lead.
An 8-0 run gave ASU its largest lead of the third quarter, 51-35, and the Red Wolves held a 61-46 edge at the period’s end. ASU started slowly in the fourth quarter, scoring only five points in the first five minutes, but still held a double-digit lead and then went on a 12-0 run that extended into the final seconds.
Higginbottom finished with 24 points for her third 20-point game of the season. She finished the night 11-of-22 from the field while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Remaining aggressive and confident was a key to her performance, Higginbottom said.
“I feel like my coach has really helped me with that and given me good reminders,” Higginbottom said. “I felt like my shot wasn’t falling there early on and just hearing from them to stay aggressive, stay confident, that’s really what got me going.”
Leilani Augmon added 14 points for the Red Wolves, followed by Lauryn Pendleton and Kiayra Ellis with 12 each. Ellis, a sophomore, also grabbed 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.
“I talk to her about just playing hard and rebounding, and she did that,” Rogers said. “She played extremely hard, she rebounded the ball well, and because of that she saw success scoring.”
Three players scored in double figures for South Alabama, led by Nadia Howard with 15.
While ASU won the first meeting comfortably last month, 63-47, the Red Wolves also had 24 turnovers in that game. Rogers said she and her staff were intentional in talking about turnovers leading up to Thursday’s game.
“I love the way we’re playing with that confidence. When you play with that confidence, you take care of the ball a lot better,” Rogers said. “Our babies are growing up and they’re taking care of the ball, valuing the ball, playing together. You can really see this team building some momentum.”
While Thursday’s victory was ASU’s first at First National Bank Arena since beating Grambling State on Dec. 15, the Red Wolves have won three of their last five games going into today’s game with UL Lafayette (16-11, 10-5 Sun Belt). Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m.
ASU also has home games Wednesday against Louisiana-Monroe and next Friday against Texas State before going to the Sun Belt tournament in Pensacola, Fla.
“We’ve been telling our team we have an opportunity right here,” Rogers said. “These four games that we have at home, we have an opportunity to really build some momentum going into the tournament.
“We’ve got one down and what we’re doing is focusing day by day, possession by possession, so next up is Lafayette. We have another opportunity. We felt like we could have gotten them the first time, so we’ll lock in (Friday) and get prepared to go to battle on Saturday.”
Higginbottom said it’s impressive to see how much the Red Wolves have grown as a team.
“You can just see all of our hard work and how we’re competing in practice start to play out on the court,” she said. “That’s really cool to see.”