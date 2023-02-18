Red Wolves rout Jaguars to open home stand

Arkansas State’s Kiayra Ellis (30) shoots as South Alabama’s Kelsey Thompson defends during Thursday night’s game. Ellis finished with a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds, in ASU’s 78-58 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State began a four-game women’s basketball home stand on the right note Thursday evening.

The Red Wolves outscored South Alabama by 21 points over the final three quarters to earn a 78-58 victory and a season sweep of the Jaguars.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: Louisiana-Lafayette

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 4:30 p.m.

Records: ASU 9-17, 4-11 SBC; ULL 16-11, 10-5

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: ASU, 52-25

Last meeting: ULL, 49-48 (OT), Jan. 21

