Red Wolves rout Warhawks for third straight win

Arkansas State’s Leilani Augmon (2) drives to the basket against Louisiana-Monroe’s Kierra Brimzy during the first half of Wednesday’s game. Augmon scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds and passed for five assists in ASU’s 98-73 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s recent surge continued Wednesday night with a performance that overwhelmed Louisiana-Monroe.

ASU crushed ULM 98-73 in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball at First National Bank Arena for its third consecutive victory. Eight Red Wolves scored eight or more points on a night when ASU led by as many as 37.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: Texas State

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Records: ASU 11-17, 6-11 SBC; TxSt 20-8, 12-5

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: ASU, 10-8

Last meeting: TxSt, 89-55, Jan. 14

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com