Red Wolves rout Warhawks for third straight win

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s recent surge continued Wednesday night with a performance that overwhelmed Louisiana-Monroe.
ASU crushed ULM 98-73 in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball at First National Bank Arena for its third consecutive victory. Eight Red Wolves scored eight or more points on a night when ASU led by as many as 37.
Head coach Destinee Rogers said the Red Wolves made her job easy.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the team. I didn’t even really have to coach tonight. There was nothing I really had to say,” said Rogers, whose team hosts Texas State tonight to close the regular season. “Media timeouts, I’m usually in the huddle saying this and saying that. There wasn’t a whole lot to say because they showed up in such a way that it was easy for me to coach tonight.”
ASU (11-17, 6-11 Sun Belt) turned the game into a blowout in the second quarter, outscoring ULM 35-11 to take a 54-29 halftime lead. Up 19-18 after the first quarter, the Red Wolves opened the second period with the first seven points and later scored the final 11 to close the half.
Izzy Higginbottom scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and Anna Griffin produced all 10 of her points in the first two quarters. ASU had 14 of its 16 steals during the first half, committed just five turnovers and shot 52.5 percent from the field.
The Red Wolves took their largest lead, 68-31, when Higginbottom made two free throws to wrap up a 14-0 run with 5:41 remaining in the third quarter. ASU led 77-49 after three quarters, creating an opportunity for more players to see action off the bench.
ULM (7-21, 3-14) won 81-66 when the teams opened Sun Belt play at Monroe in December. After losing nine of its first 10 Sun Belt games, ASU has won five of its last seven.
“Really proud of our team for obviously coming out and playing with the type of fire that we’re playing with, just continuing to build momentum, continuing to play with confidence and continuing to play together,” Rogers said. “When we share the ball, we play fast, we can score at a high level and we’ve proven that the last couple games.
“Our defense is a lot better and I’m just really proud of our team for, when things weren’t going our way, continuing to fight, continuing to work hard. That hard work is working out in our favor. I’m really proud of our team for building momentum at the right time and play their best basketball at the right time. You want to play your best basketball around this time of year and I really feel like we are.”
Higginbottom led the Red Wolves in scoring while hitting 6-of-12 shots from the field and also had a team-high five steals. Griffin grabbed 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.
Jade Upshaw came off the bench to produce 15 points, hitting 3-of-6 from the 3-point line, and also grabbed seven rebounds.
“Coming into the games, I know I have to be ready,” Upshaw said. “I want to help the team as much as possible. That’s the mindset I come in with every time I get a chance to get on the floor.”
Keya Patton added 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Lauryn Pendleton scored nine points to go with four rebounds; Melodie Kapinga also scored nine points; Leilani Augmon scored eight points to go with five rebounds and five assists; and Mailyn Wilkerson had eight points along with three assists.
ASU was 10-of-25 from 3-point range, part of its overall 47.4 shooting percentage, and held a 46-35 rebounding advantage. The Red Wolves scored 24 points off 22 Warhawk turnovers.
“We just really believe that when we play at a high level defensively, it powers through to our offense. We want to be intentional about that every night,” Rogers said. “These players are buying in to what we want to do. You can see that. They’re playing hard, they’re playing for each other and you can see that chemistry really locking in.”
ASU and Texas State (20-8, 12-5 Sun Belt) tip off tonight at 7. The Bobcats, who are tied for second place in the conference, won the first meeting 89-55 in San Marcos, Texas.
Currently in 10th place, the Red Wolves have an opportunity to earn a bye into Wednesday’s second round of next week’s Sun Belt tournament in Pensacola, Fla. Teams seeded 11th through 14th will play Tuesday for the right to join those seeded fifth through 10th in second-round games.