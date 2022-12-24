Red Wolves search transfer portal for right fit

Courtney Jackson (left) catches a pass in front of Purdue’s Cory Trice during Syracuse’s 32-29 victory over the Boilermakers on Sept. 17 in Syracuse, N.Y. Jackson was among eight FBS / FCS transfers who were announced as part of Arkansas State’s recruiting class on Wednesday.

 Adrian Kraus / Associated Press

JONESBORO — Arkansas State signed five transfers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs, all from teams in the Power Five conferences, on Wednesday. The Red Wolves also added three transfers from Football Championship Subdivision programs.

Wherever they played previously, head coach Butch Jones said ASU’s key is finding the right fit among players in the transfer portal.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com