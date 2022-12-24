Red Wolves search transfer portal for right fit

JONESBORO — Arkansas State signed five transfers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs, all from teams in the Power Five conferences, on Wednesday. The Red Wolves also added three transfers from Football Championship Subdivision programs.
Wherever they played previously, head coach Butch Jones said ASU’s key is finding the right fit among players in the transfer portal.
“For us, we wanted individuals who wouldn’t take this place for granted,” Jones said Wednesday. “I think when we’ve made our mistakes, we’ve brought individuals into the program who thought it would be easy coming here. Then they get here and they’re like, ‘We’ve never worked as hard as this, and I thought it would be easy.’ Then they found out, ‘Ooh, there’s pretty good players in this program and the Sun Belt is as competitive as any conference in America.’
“We wanted to make sure we had individuals who understood our program, who had a capacity for work and a work ethic, and had a toughness about themselves. We really, really looked at the FCS-level players and you take Zak Wallace, for instance. He is so indebted and thankful to be here and now when he gets into our program with development, I think he’s going to do nothing but get better.”
Wallace (6-0, 230), a former Benton standout, is transferring to ASU after two All-Ohio Valley Conference seasons at Tennessee-Martin. He rushed for 1,012 yards and 16 touchdowns this year.
Jones said Wallace struggled to get into the No. 21 jersey for the photo shoot on his official visit, a sign of the size he will bring to the Red Wolves’ backfield.
“He’s all of 230 pounds,” Jones said. “That’s something that we’ve lacked in terms of size and somebody who can pass protect, somebody who can hold up and be durable, and then obviously you look at the career that he had at UT-Martin and the success he had.”
Offensive lineman Jacob Bayer (6-3, 315) and defensive lineman Micah Bland (6-1, 321) saw plenty of action at their respective FCS programs, too.
Bayer, a junior, was a two-year starter at center at Lamar. Bland, a graduate transfer, made 96 tackles over two seasons at North Alabama after joining the Lions as a transfer from Louisville.
ASU’s quarterback competition in the spring will include sophomore Will “Goose” Crowder (6-2, 217). A former high school star in Gardendale, Ala., Crowder spent the last two seasons at West Virginia, where he played in two games in 2021 and one this year.
Jones said Crowder was the best fit for ASU among transfer portal quarterbacks.
“A lot goes into it. What type of mentality are you bringing in here? Can they be someone the team embraces?” Jones said. “Can they embrace the team, what are their leadership qualities? Those were all factors we looked at and we knew it was an important decision for us.
“When Goose came in here, he had it. We had some past experiences in the recruitment process of him and also in camps. We had individuals that we trust in the profession, so we did our due diligence, but when we came in here and he walked in the building, we kind of knew this is the guy.”
Junior wide receiver Courtney Jackson (5-11, 179) caught 63 passes for 662 yards during his career at Syracuse, including 15 for 201 yards this season.
Jackson led the Orange in receptions in 2021, catching 37 passes for 389 yards to make Pro Football Focus’ All-ACC team, and he also has experience returning kicks.
“I kind of get emotional when I talk about him; we were in a recruiting battle for him. I love everything about what he brings to the table,” Jones said. “He’s mature, he can do it all. He’s going to help us win a lot of games and I’m really excited about the maturity he brings. We need to get the wide receiver room right and it’s all about a culture in that room, and he’s going to help us lead that culture.”
Linebacker Wendell Davis Jr. (6-3, 240) is a graduate transfer from Northwestern. Davis began his career at Pittsburgh, where he was coached by ASU defensive coordinator Rob Harley.
Jones said Davis, who started five games and played in 26 while at Pitt, will be like a coach on the field with his knowledge of ASU’s defensive system.
“He can walk in right now and run our defense. It was amazing when he came on his visit, his recall,” Jones said. “He had been at Northwestern for a year, so he went from Pitt to Northwestern to here, but his recall of the defense and what we call things, the fundamentals and the techniques, that’s going to be immediate help at our Mike linebacker position.”
ASU added two Ole Miss transfers in the offensive line, graduate transfer Hamilton Hall (6-5, 315) and sophomore Tobias Braun (6-7, 315). Jones said both players are practicing with the Rebels, who play Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl next week.
The Red Wolves signed one junior college recruit on Wednesday, junior tight end Kevin Diaz (6-4, 259) of Northwest Mississippi. Jones describes Diaz as someone with the blocking and receiving skills to be an every down player at his position.
“He’s going to be able to give us some flexibility within our offense to be able to do some different things from a blocking standpoint that we weren’t able to do last year,” Jones said.
The transfer portal opened earlier this month. ASU players who entered the portal as transfers included All-Sun Belt tight end Seydou Traore, who has not announced a destination on social media; cornerback Kenneth Harris, who is going to Oklahoma State; and punter Ryan Hanson, who opted for James Madison.