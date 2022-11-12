Red Wolves seek better start against LSU

JONESBORO — Coach Mike Balado said he would give Arkansas State’s men’s basketball team a B-plus grade for its performance in Monday’s 86-55 victory over Harding, marking off a little because of the Red Wolves’ slow start.
ASU trailed by as many as 10 points in the first 12 minutes of the game. A 26-4 run gave the Red Wolves a 12-point halftime lead that they pushed as high as 41 in the second half.
After watching LSU (1-0) defeat Kansas City 74-63 on Wednesday, Balado said the Red Wolves (1-0) can’t afford a similar start this evening in Baton Rouge, La.
“They started off pretty slow, they went against a zone basically for 40 minutes, but they’re very talented and very physical,” Balado said of the Tigers. “They have great size and their guards are really good.”
The Red Wolves are visiting LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the first time since 1990. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Slow start aside, Balado found much to like about ASU’s victory over Division II Harding. The Red Wolves shot 56.3 percent from the field despite missing 12 of their first 14 attempts, held the Bisons to 37.5 percent shooting and held a 40-27 rebounding advantage.
Sophomore guard Avery Felts scored a career-high 16 points to lead the Red Wolves, followed by senior forward Markise Davis and sophomore forward Julian Lual with 14 each. ASU had just 11 turnovers and compiled 29 assists on 36 field goals, with 11 different players recording an assist.
“The only ones that weren’t assisted were two fast-break layups, one by Davis off a steal and one by Avery off a steal; three offensive putbacks, which were just rebound, right-off-the-rim putbacks and Avery’s two pull-ups from the top of the key,” Balado said. “Everything else was off an assist, which was great, something we want continue to stress and then taking care of the ball. We had 11 turnovers. We want to keep it at 10, but 11 is pretty good and a couple of those were late.”
LSU led for nearly 39 minutes Wednesday in its first game under new coach Matt McMahon. The Tigers led by as many as 16 points in the second half and, after Kansas City rallied within five points, controlled the final five minutes to win comfortably.
McMahon took over at LSU after winning more than 69 percent of his games in seven seasons at Murray State. Three of McMahon’s Murray State players, including Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year KJ Williams, followed him to LSU.
Williams, a 6-10 senior forward, scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against Kansas City.
Adam Miller, a sophomore guard who sat out last year at LSU because of a knee injury, sank four 3-pointers while scoring 18 points. Senior guard Justice Hill, a former Little Rock Christian standout who played for McMahon at Murray State, had 13 points, seven assists, four steals and four rebounds in his debut with the Tigers.
LSU’s roster also includes transfers from N.C. State, Mississippi State and Northwestern State.
“They signed 10 guys in like 48 days. That’s what I heard on the telecast,” Balado said. “What we’re trying to do is go back to where these players played previously and see their personal tendencies, where they got the ball, what they like to do. We’re really big on scouting personnel and three of those guys played with Coach McMahon at Murray State.
“I’m guessing a lot of what they’ll do is what they did at Murray State.”
Balado said he anticipated ASU starting the same five of Felts, Davis, junior guard Caleb Fields, senior forward Omar El-Sheikh and redshirt freshman guard Caleb London.
Sophomore guard Malcolm Farrington (hand injury) could be available this evening. Balado said junior forward Antwon Jackson, who did not play against Harding, is working on conditioning after having a knee procedure in the summer.
ASU will play at home again Monday as Lyon College visits First National Bank Arena at 7 p.m. Next week’s slate also includes a Friday night contest at UC Davis.