Red Wolves seek better start against LSU

Arkansas State’s Markise Davis dunks during the Red Wolves’ victory over Harding on Monday. ASU travels to LSU this evening.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Coach Mike Balado said he would give Arkansas State’s men’s basketball team a B-plus grade for its performance in Monday’s 86-55 victory over Harding, marking off a little because of the Red Wolves’ slow start.

ASU trailed by as many as 10 points in the first 12 minutes of the game. A 26-4 run gave the Red Wolves a 12-point halftime lead that they pushed as high as 41 in the second half.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: LSU

Site: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, La.

Tipoff: 5 p.m.

Records: ASU 1-0; LSU 1-0

Television: SEC Network Plus/ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: LSU, 2-1

Last meeting: LSU, 98-74, 1990-91

