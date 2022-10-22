Red Wolves seek winning formula against Cajuns

JONESBORO — Arkansas State is hoping for a change of fortune this afternoon at a venue where the Red Wolves have had little luck.
Head coach Butch Jones was roaming the sideline at Cincinnati and many of his current players were in elementary school when ASU last won a football game in Lafayette, La. That occurred on Oct. 23, 2012, when the Red Wolves routed Louisiana-Lafayette 50-27 at Cajun Field.
Other recent trips to Acadiana have been fruitless as ASU has lost 12 of its last 13 road games against UL Lafayette. This year’s trip to Cajun Field comes as the Red Wolves (2-5, 1-3 Sun Belt) look for a winning formula on the road after dropping three away games they led in the fourth quarter.
Last Saturday’s loss might have been the toughest of the three as the Red Wolves held a 12-point lead after three quarters at Southern Mississippi, only to fall 20-19.
“Any loss is going to really hurt, especially one like that, when you have a team as competitive as ours,” ASU defensive lineman TW Ayers said. “Everybody on the team is committed to winning. Everybody wants to win, everybody is willing to work for that, so it obviously hurts. It hurts a lot, it kills you, but it gives everybody a chance to get better.
“I know the loss hurt, but it gives us one more chance to see areas where we need to improve and I think everybody is excited to keep growing in that direction.”
Kickoff for the Red Wolves and Ragin’ Cajuns (3-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) is set for 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN Plus.
Last Saturday’s loss was ASU’s 16th in its last 20 games against Sun Belt competition. Jones, who is in his second season as head coach, said the Red Wolves are making strides, adding that wins will come at some point.
“We’ve gotten to a point in our program and in our culture that every player wants to win. That’s where we’ve gotten,” Jones said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “I couldn’t say that a year ago. I can say that now. Everybody wants to win in our football program and in our culture. Regardless of how everyone else feels, and I get it, nobody feels worse than the coaches and the players.
“Our players are out there every single day, giving everything that they’ve got, doing everything necessary to prepare themselves. To me, that’s progress as well. We have to continue to learn from our mistakes.”
ASU has been outscored 72-43 in the fourth quarter this season. The Red Wolves have outscored their opponents cumulatively in each of the first three quarters.
Defending Sun Belt champion UL Lafayette shrugged off a three-game losing streak, a slide that included conference losses to Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama, to beat Marshall 23-13 on the road last week. Backup quarterback Ben Wooldridge passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for the Cajuns.
“You need all three phases playing together for four quarters,” UL Lafayette head coach Michael Desormeaux said, “and I felt like that was the first time this year that we really had that.”
Jones sees few changes in the Cajuns, who elevated Desormeaux from assistant coach to the top slot after Billy Napier left for Florida. UL Lafayette ranks third among Sun Belt teams in scoring defense, allowing 19.2 points per game.
The Cajuns have intercepted 11 passes, the most in the Sun Belt, and lead the conference in pass efficiency defense.
“Really impressive in terms of watching them create turnovers. They’ve generated 16 turnovers this year, which puts them fifth in the country overall and number one in the Sun Belt,” Jones said. “They have 16 sacks, so they’re very disruptive, and they have four players on defense who start who are sixth-year players, and they can wreck a football game in a hurry. We have to know where they’re at, we have to do a good job with our fundamentals and our details.”
ASU has been the Sun Belt’s best at protecting the football, losing only four turnovers in its first seven games. Senior quarterback James Blackman has thrown one interception in 215 pass attempts.
Blackman said the Red Wolves, who rank sixth among Sun Belt teams in scoring and eighth in total offense, need to be more consistent.
“There’s a lot of plays that we leave out there during the game and sometimes you look back at it and want those plays back,” Blackman said. “Now we just have to build off that. We’ve got guys to make the plays; we’ve been put in a position to make the plays.”
While the Cajuns rank last among Sun Belt teams in total offense at 329.3 yards per game, they took control of last week’s game against one of the league’s top defensive teams. UL Lafayette led Marshall 23-7 before giving up a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Wooldridge, a sophomore transfer from Fresno State, was 17-of-29 passing and also led the Cajuns in rushing (45 yards) during a turnover-free performance. He is expected to start again today in place of Chandler Fields, who missed last week’s game with an injury.
“The quarterback position, it’s not about stats, it’s not about how many passes or whatever you want to measure quarterbacks by,” said Desormeaux, who is a former UL Lafayette quarterback. “It’s about willing your team to win and he did that for us. On the sideline, he has a presence. He understands, he has a feel for it. He knows when to kind of calm everybody down, but when it’s time to go, he provides a little bit of a spark for them, too.”
The schedule gave the Cajuns a few more days to prepare for today’s game since they played on Wednesday last week. All of ASU’s games are on Saturdays this year for the first time since 2008.
Jones said the Red Wolves moved on from the USM game when they started preparing to play today.
“It’s a learning experience. Contrary to what some people think, we’re making tremendous strides,” Jones said. “From when we got here, it’s night and day different. I’ve researched everything, I’ve tried to look at everything, explore everything. What can we do better as coaches? What can I do better? Is there a practice format, is there something more?
“We’re going to keep grinding our way through this because we are making progress. We are here to win, I get that. It will come at some point.”