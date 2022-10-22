Red Wolves seek winning formula against Cajuns

Arkansas State running back Ja’Quez Cross (5) tries to fend off a Southern Mississippi defender during last week’s game in Hattiesburg, Miss. The Red Wolves visit Louisiana-Lafayette today.

 Justin Manning / Arkansas State

JONESBORO — Arkansas State is hoping for a change of fortune this afternoon at a venue where the Red Wolves have had little luck.

Head coach Butch Jones was roaming the sideline at Cincinnati and many of his current players were in elementary school when ASU last won a football game in Lafayette, La. That occurred on Oct. 23, 2012, when the Red Wolves routed Louisiana-Lafayette 50-27 at Cajun Field.

A-State Football

Opponent: Louisiana-Lafayette

Site: Cajun Field (41,426), Lafayette, La.

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

Records: ASU 2-5, 1-3 SBC; ULL 3-3, 1-2

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ULL, 28-21-1

Last meeting: ULL, 28-27, 2021

