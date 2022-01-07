Red Wolves set to resume Sun Belt slate today

JONESBORO — The opportunity to play a game is not to be taken lightly these days in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball.
Multiple Sun Belt teams have battled COVID-19 issues since conference play started last week. Through Thursday, only eight scheduled conference games had been played while 10 had been canceled.
Three more Sun Belt games have been canceled today while three more are scheduled to be played, including Arkansas State’s home game against Louisiana-Monroe. The Red Wolves opened conference play Dec. 30 with an 84-75 loss at Georgia Southern, then saw home games against Georgia State and Louisiana-Lafayette canceled by their opponents.
ASU interim head coach Destinee Rogers said she’s telling her players every day not to take any game for granted.
“We have no idea what’s about to go on. You have to take every opportunity seriously and try to capitalize where you can,” Rogers said after Thursday’s practice. “We were definitely upset about the Georgia Southern game because we thought that was a game we could have won. We’re trying to learn from that and make sure we take care of business from here on out.”
The Red Wolves (7-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) and Warhawks (4-12, 0-2 Sun Belt) are set to start at 1 p.m.
While ASU has played just one Sun Belt game, four league teams have yet to play at all. Georgia State is scheduled to start league play today at Coastal Carolina, while Arkansas-Little Rock, Appalachian State and South Alabama will wait until at least next week.
Under the Sun Belt’s COVID-19 policy, teams are required to play if they have seven student-athletes and one full-time coach available. News of this week’s cancellation by UL Lafayette reached the Red Wolves on Tuesday.
“Obviously, everybody, we’re just kind of tired of playing against each other every day. We want to play somebody else. But through it all, we’ve all just tried to remain positive and just focus in on the things that we really need to focus on in practice,” Rogers said. “We’ve utilized the extra time to just get better at what we do. In a sense of that, it has been positive for us just to work on a lot that we need to work on. Obviously we’d rather be playing, but we have to figure out how to get better and stay positive through it.”
Rogers said the Red Wolves had a good practice Thursday. She expects her team to be fully healthy and ready to go today.
Four players have double-digit scoring averages for the Red Wolves, including Keya Patton at 12.4 points per game, Trinitee Jackson at 11.9, Morgan Wallace at 10.8 and Lauryn Pendleton at 10.3. Jackson and Wallace are the team’s rebounding leaders at 8.5 and 7.4 per game, respectively.
“We’ve worked on executing our offense in a half-court setting. We’re a really good transition offensive team, but when teams slow us down and either go zone or pack it in and go man, we struggle a little bit executing in the half-court,” Rogers said. “We’ve broken that down a lot over the past couple of days. We broke down our defense. There’s a lot of our defense that we need to fix and we broke it down into different drills as well as just getting up and down and playing.”
ULM has lost five consecutive games since beating Champion Christian on Dec. 8. The Warhawks opened their Sun Belt schedule with home losses to Texas State (58-50) and Texas-Arlington (72-56).
Rogers expects ULM, which averages 58.1 points per game, to try to slow the pace.
The Warhawks are coached by Brooks Williams, who was head coach at McNeese State when Rogers played at Central Arkansas. Rogers said Williams has reached out to her a couple of times since she became ASU’s interim head coach last month.
“I’m telling our kids that you can’t look at their record and think they’re just going to hand you a game. They’re not going to do that. They’re very well-coached,” Rogers said. “I was playing at UCA whenever Brooks was coaching at McNeese, and she’s a great coach. She knows how to get her kids prepared and ready to go, and they play hard for her.
“This is not a game to look at someone’s record and think it’s going to be an easy win. It won’t be. It will be a battle. We just have to come ready to play and play hard. I’m glad we’re at home. I think we play a lot better at home and hopefully we can get our first conference win.”
