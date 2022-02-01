Red Wolves show perimeter potential in late run

JONESBORO — While Arkansas State doesn’t attempt many 3-point shots in relation to most of its Sun Belt Conference rivals, the Red Wolves are quite capable of connecting from the perimeter, as Coastal Carolina learned late in Saturday’s game.
ASU hit three 3-pointers in as many possessions to turn a four-point deficit into a five-point lead, the decisive stretch during a 73-66 victory in Conway, S.C. The Red Wolves ended the day with 11 3-pointers, a season high.
Head coach Mike Balado said he is comfortable with ASU taking as many as 24 3-point attempts, Saturday’s total, if that is what the defense is giving the Red Wolves.
“Are we capable of making 11 3s every game? I don’t know. But if they give it to us, and we’re open and they’re good shots, am I afraid of them taking them? No,” Balado said during a video conference Tuesday. “Do I think we can make them? Yes. That’s something I’m really happy to see, that guys are able to make them, especially late.”
ASU (14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt) is the league’s third-highest scoring team at 73.8 points per game, but the Red Wolves tend to pick up most of their points inside the 3-point line. They are tied for the league lead in free throw percentage (.750) and are third in overall field goal percentage (.468).
Only Texas State has attempted fewer 3-point attempts among Sun Belt teams with 323 to ASU’s 330. The Red Wolves have been among the league’s most accurate teams from the 3-point line, ranking fourth in percentage (.339), and they hit key shots Saturday.
Sophomore guard Caleb Fields hit two 3s and redshirt freshman Malcolm Farrington one during an 11-0 run that gave ASU a 71-64 lead with less than a minute to play.
Avery Felts came off the bench to hit 3-of-5 from the 3-point line Saturday. Fields, Farrington, Desi Sills and Marquis Eaton drilled two each.
Balado said Coastal and Appalachian State, which defeated ASU 61-54 last Thursday, utilize defensive styles that force opponents to take more 3s. The Red Wolves were 8-of-23 outside the arc against App State before going 11-of-24 against Coastal, their second-best percentage this season in a game with double-digit 3-point attempts.
“The ones we took on Thursday weren’t bad. Some of them just didn’t fall,” Balado said. “On Saturday, I thought we took the same ones, because we only took one more, but yet we stepped up and made them.
“I’m OK with this team taking that number of 3s, especially if that is what the defense is giving us, because I know we can make them. Malcolm and Avery playing more minutes, that’s always going to help because they’re among our better shooters on the team.”
Felts played a key role in both games, scoring 10 points in 18 minutes at App State and 13 points in 19 minutes at Coastal. He has the team’s best 3-point percentage (.522 on 12 of 23 accuracy).
An ankle problem limited Felts early in the season and Balado said the former Westside standout also needed time to recover from COVID-19.
“I think him being in better shape has helped him. I think playing more minutes, being able to play in more games and more minutes, especially in crucial times, has built his confidence up, and then him being in the gym,” Balado said. “He’s really worked on his game outside of practice. He’s always in there on his own, working on shooting extra after practice, on off days, just to make sure he’s already. A combination of all those things have been big for him.”
Eaton leads the Red Wolves with 28 3s while shooting 36.4 percent outside the arc. Farrington is 22-of-63 (.349) on 3-point attempts while Sills and Fields have made 18 and 14, respectively.
The Red Wolves are at home this week, hosting Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday and Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.
Balado hopes ASU can draw well Thursday and Saturday, noting the difference it made for App State when the Red Wolves were in Boone, N.C., last Thursday. A crowd of 3,045 came out to support the Mountaineers.
“With this team playing the way they’re playing and doing what they’re doing, I’m hoping that people will be appreciative of that, and I’m sure a lot of people are, and just come out and support our guys physically,” Balado said.