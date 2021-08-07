JONESBORO — Arkansas State opened fall camp Friday with a practice first-year head football coach Butch Jones described as a learning experience.
The Red Wolves worked for two-plus hours on the grass practice fields adjacent to Centennial Bank Stadium. Jones described the first day of preseason practice as a day a team finds out where it's at in terms of leadership, conditioning and retention from spring practice.
"Make no mistake about it, it was a great learning experience for our players of what it is to go through a full day of training camp, from getting up in the morning, having to lift, having meetings, having a walk-through, taking care of your body, and then coming out here and having the practice we had," Jones said. "We'll go through our rejuvenation process and then we'll have meetings. It's all about them being professionals in how they take care of their bodies, their self talk, everything that goes into playing winning football.
"I'll know more when I watch the video. I think it's a great starting point, but really training camp boils down to the ability to stack days. Today was kind of a foundational day. We know where we're at and we're looking to stack day two (Saturday). We have a long way to go in terms of our toughness, in terms of our mental conditioning, our endurance, the ability to think when we're tired, the ability to use fundamentals and details to be able to play, all the special teams work."
Jones said he liked the Red Wolves' approach starting Thursday when they officially reported for camp. He described ASU's objectives for the first few practices, before the team is allowed to don shoulder pads, as installing systems, honing fundamentals, addressing details and learning the expectations in the program.
"Typical first day," Jones said. "Some good things and then some things we need to correct, but I think a great learning day for everyone in our program of what training camp is going to be like and now understanding our expectations."