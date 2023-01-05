Red Wolves start road swing at South Alabama

JONESBORO — While Arkansas State missed an opportunity to sweep last week’s Sun Belt Conference games, head coach Mike Balado hopes the Red Wolves learned a lesson.
ASU earned its first road victory of the season, a 60-57 triumph at Old Dominion, in the Sun Belt opener a week ago. The Red Wolves built a 13-point halftime lead, playing what Balado described as their best defense of the season, and held off the Monarchs down the stretch.
That defensive intensity was missing Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, which shot better than 54 percent from the field to leave First National Bank Arena with an 84-72 victory.
Balado said the Red Wolves (9-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) have responded well after having their four-game win streak snapped by the Warhawks.
“Every team you play is going to be prepared, so you can’t come in and expect a team to not be good or expect to be better than them. We’re not that talented and they know that,” Balado said Tuesday. “We don’t have a lot of room for error and it starts with practice. I was not happy with Friday’s practice. It was a hangover from Thursday. I did not see that this week, so they’ve been more focused. The message was sent.”
The Red Wolves are back on the road this week, this time for two games as they visit the Sun Belt’s Alabama members. ASU visits South Alabama (6-8, 0-2) for a 7 o’clock tipoff this evening, then travels to Troy (9-6, 1-1) on Saturday.
Perimeter defensive problems were especially costly in ASU’s loss to ULM, which was 12-of-21 from the 3-point line. Balado said the Red Wolves allowed Jamari Blackmon and Langston Powell, who combined to hit 10 3s, to reach their spots early in the game and the Warhawks’ success snowballed.
“I blame ourselves more on not being focused early in the game and I blame the later shots in the game because of our lack of focus early and giving guys confidence,” Balado said. “We’ve worked on that this week and making sure we’re locked in every possession, every person. We’ve held them accountable for every mistake. It’s just something you have to do every day.”
Like ULM, South Alabama makes more than seven 3s per game, although the Jaguars aren’t as efficient with a team percentage of 31.6 beyond the arc to the Warhawks’ 35.1.
Isaiah Moore, a 6-1 graduate transfer from Division II Franklin Pierce, leads the Jaguars and is fifth in the Sun Belt with an average of 17.8 points per game.
Moore scores efficiently inside the arc and at the free throw line. He sat out South Alabama’s 68-58 loss at Georgia State last Saturday with an injury, but remains listed as a starter for tonight’s game.
“He doesn’t shoot 3s, but he’s almost like a 6-1 post player, like Mark Jackson. A point guard, he can play the point and off the ball, but he gets to his spot and makes shots,” Balado said of Moore. “The guys around him, Greg Parham and Tyrell Jones are good and fast, quick guards. Everyone else is a really good post player.”
Parham, a guard who sat out last season after transferring from VMI, shoots 37.5 percent from the 3-point line and averages 11.4 points per game. The Jaguars have a paint presence in 7-0 Kevin Samuel, a graduate transfer from Florida Gulf Coast who adds 10.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
Balado described Samuel, the Atlantic Sun Defensive Player of the Year last season, as one of the Sun Belt’s best big men. Samuel is the active career rebound leader in Division I with 1,178.
“He has great hands, finishes around the basket,” Balado said. “He’s a problem because he gets your guys in foul trouble, so you have to make sure you do good job on him early, no deep post touches.”
South Alabama, which was picked third in the Sun Belt preseason poll, also lost 64-50 at Georgia Southern last week. The Jaguars’ non-conference losses include defeats against New Mexico, Alabama, Oklahoma, UAB and Florida Atlantic.
While they rank last among league members in rebound margin, the Jaguars have held opponents to league lows in 3-point field goals (78) and attempts (234).
“They don’t give up 3s. You’re going to have to be able to finish at the basket, play with pace, hit pull-up jumpers and take care of the ball,” Balado said. “A lot of the points that they get are off live-ball turnovers. They’re so active. Since they’re not helping off the 3, they’re in the passing lanes, so you have to make sure you make your passes and set good screens, things of that nature.”
Guard Caleb Fields, ASU’s leading scorer at 12.7 points per game, reached the 1,000-point career milestone against ULM.
Forward Omar El-Sheikh had his third consecutive double-double last Saturday, finishing with 18 points and 15 rebounds against ULM. El-Sheikh is ASU’s second-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game and is the Sun Belt’s No. 3 rebounder at 9.5 per game.
Balado said El-Sheikh is becoming more comfortable in ASU’s system.
“I think he’s being more assertive, taking less dribbles and getting to his shot quicker. Then his activity on the offensive glass, I think that has brought a lot of positives for him,” Balado added. “He had 10 in one game, against Little Rock, and the other night he had six or seven. That’s helping his point production because he’s getting to the foul line more and he’s shooting his free throws well, knock on wood, and he’s scoring on putbacks. It makes it easier for him to have an impact on the game.”
After tonight’s game, the Red Wolves travel to Troy for a 4 o’clock start on Saturday. ASU will start a four-game homestand on Jan. 12 against Texas State.