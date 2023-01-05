Red Wolves start road swing at South Alabama

Arkansas State’s Omar El-Sheikh shoots over Louisiana-Monroe’s Victor Bafutto during Saturday’s game in Jonesboro. The Red Wolves visit South Alabama tonight.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — While Arkansas State missed an opportunity to sweep last week’s Sun Belt Conference games, head coach Mike Balado hopes the Red Wolves learned a lesson.

ASU earned its first road victory of the season, a 60-57 triumph at Old Dominion, in the Sun Belt opener a week ago. The Red Wolves built a 13-point halftime lead, playing what Balado described as their best defense of the season, and held off the Monarchs down the stretch.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: South Alabama

Site: Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala.

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Records: ASU 9-6, 1-1 SBC; USA 6-8, 0-2 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 27-24

Last meeting: USA, 70-51, 2021-22

