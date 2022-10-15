JONESBORO — Arkansas State begins the second half of the 2022 football season trying to reach its potential.
The Red Wolves are one game better than they were at the halfway point in 2021, Butch Jones’ first season as head coach, and they have improved statistically in a number of categories. But they have ground to make up to reach some of their goals, not to mention meeting Jones’ expectations.
“I always talk about does the team play up to its full potential. We never talk about winning championships; we focus on the process of what it takes to play winning football,” Jones said. “That’s something that’s been embedded in me. Everywhere I’ve been, we’ve never talked about winning championships. It’s, did we reach our full potential as a football team? Is everyone growing in our program?
“No, we have not, in my opinion, met expectations and we have not met our full potential yet, but we have six games to go in order to do that. Are we getting closer to that? Absolutely we’re getting closer to it. Unfortunately, when you play quality opponents like we have, it’s not showing up on the scoreboard.”
The Red Wolves (2-4, 1-2 conference) start the second half of the season this evening at Sun Belt newcomer Southern Mississippi (2-3, 0-1 conference). Kickoff in Hattiesburg, Miss., is set for 6 p.m.
Two of ASU’s four losses came against teams that are in The Associated Press Top 25 this week, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 25 James Madison. The Red Wolves led in the fourth quarter of losses to Memphis and Old Dominion.
Sophomore safety Justin Parks can see progress, personally and from a team perspective, but believes there is room for more.
“I feel like I’m better than what I was last year, but it’s still not where I need to be and I’ll say the same about the team, because we work so hard,” Parks said. “We didn’t put in all that hard work just to win two out of the six games that we’ve played. There’s still room for improvement. We’ll just keep chopping, keep working.”
James Madison more than doubled ASU’s yardage last Saturday, yet the Red Wolves were still within eight points in both the third and fourth quarters. Then came what Jones described as “three minutes of catastrophic plays” in the fourth quarter as the Dukes sealed a 42-20 victory.
ASU kept JMU off the scoreboard until the last eight minutes of the first half. Jones said the Red Wolves played exceptional defensively on the first 31 plays of the game, then had individual breakdowns on the game’s details as the Dukes amassed 33 first downs and 598 total yards.
“What changed is we just didn’t have that same fire as the first 31 plays. We weren’t running our feet on tackles, we weren’t getting the guy down,” Parks said. “Somebody will make contact and he’ll get five more yards. It really turned into long drives and we’re getting more and more tired. That’s what it was. We just weren’t making tackles.”
ASU is allowing 31.8 points and 400.8 yards per game through six games. At the same point a year ago, the Red Wolves ranked last nationally in scoring defense (46.7 points per game) and total defense (584 yards per game).
Through six games, the Red Wolves have also had a more productive rushing attack than a year ago with an average of 120 yards per game. Senior quarterback James Blackman has completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 1,459 yards and nine touchdowns, with one interception.
USM head coach Will Hall is wary of Blackman, pointing to the quarterback’s experience in his sixth year of college football.
“He’s a dual-threat guy that’s played a lot of college football for a lot of different coaches, which I always think is an advantage to a kid to be coach by a lot of people,” Hall said during his weekly press conference. “It gives you a lot of different perspectives. He’s been under some good coaches and he’s in his second year there with this staff, and you can tell he’s understanding their scheme. They’ve scored some points on some people and he’s scary at times.”
While Blackman has passed for 8,248 career yards at Florida State and ASU, USM’s Zach Wilcke is a freshman who has four career starts. Wilcke was picked off three times last week in the Golden Eagles’ 27-10 loss at Troy, but in the previous game he was 17-of-25 for 194 yards and two touchdowns in USM’s 27-24 victory at Tulane, which is tied for the American Athletic Conference lead.
Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. has 381 yards rushing through five games. The Eagles, who rank sixth in the Sun Belt in scoring defense (24 points per game), are among the league leaders in sacks (18) and interceptions (eight).
“They’ve got some long corners, some athletic guys on the back end. I think their front seven is a very solid group,” ASU senior receiver Champ Flemings said. “It’s another solid defense that we’re preparing to go play against, another road game, so they’ll have their home field advantage and all of that good stuff.”
ASU, which is playing USM for the first time since 2008, opens the second half of its slate with back-to-back road games against the Golden Eagles and Louisiana-Lafayette. Five of the last six games are against Sun Belt West opponents, the exception being a Nov. 12 non-conference game at home against UMass.
Flemings said ASU can still reach many of its objectives.
“We’re still in a great position to accomplish a lot of the things that we set out to accomplish when we started this journey six weeks ago,” Flemings said. “We’ve had some things not go our way, some tough times here in the last couple of weeks, but as long as we stay focused, stay driven, we’re still in position to accomplish a lot of things.
“We still have half the season, we’re only at the halfway point. We still have six more very, very important games to play.”