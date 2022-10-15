JONESBORO — Arkansas State begins the second half of the 2022 football season trying to reach its potential.

The Red Wolves are one game better than they were at the halfway point in 2021, Butch Jones’ first season as head coach, and they have improved statistically in a number of categories. But they have ground to make up to reach some of their goals, not to mention meeting Jones’ expectations.

A-State Football

Opponent: Southern Mississippi

Site: M.M. Roberts Stadium (36,000), Hattiesburg, Miss.

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Records: ASU 2-4, 1-2 SBC; USM 2-3, 0-1

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: USM, 9-2

Last meeting: USM, 27-24, 2008

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com

