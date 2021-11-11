Red Wolves take on No. 11 Illinois

JONESBORO — Illinois remains an imposing challenge in Mike Balado’s eyes even without its star big man.
Kofi Cockburn, the Fighting Illini’s All-American center, will serve the second game of a three-game NCAA suspension when Arkansas State visits 11th-ranked Illinois tonight. Illinois didn’t have Cockburn or injured guards Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier for Tuesday’s 71-47 rout of Jackson State.
Balado, Arkansas State’s head coach, is preparing with the expectation that the Illini will be a little closer to full strength than they were Tuesday. Tipoff in Champaign, Ill., is scheduled for 8 p.m.
“It’s going to be a hard game regardless,” Balado said Thursday. “I told our team the key for us is going to have to be our ball screen coverage. They’re so good at every set they run, they end up with a ball screen with a loaded side and they really look to pick you apart.
“Curbelo is a maestro with the ball off ball screens and so is Frazier. Our ball screen defense is going to be a huge key for us and so will defensive rebounding. They send four guys to the offensive glass and I know Coach (Brad) Underwood’s background, that’s something he really preaches.”
Cockburn, the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds last season, when the Illini earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Loyola Chicago in the second round. He was suspended for selling apparel and memorabilia before name, image and likeness legislation went into effect in the summer, according to the Associated Press.
Curbelo, a sophomore guard, was also on the preseason All-Big Ten team while Frazier, a senior, has scored more than 1,400 career points and was on the league’s All-Defensive Team last season.
Guard/forward Jacob Grandison scored 20 points in Illinois’ rout of Jackson State, while 6-10 sophomore Coleman Hawkins added 13. Transfers Alfonso Plummer (Utah) and Omar Payne (Florida) also made their debuts with the Illini (1-0).
Balado said the Red Wolves have to handle the Illini’s defensive pressure
“They play extremely physical. The Big Ten is a physical, tough league,” Balado said. “I don’t mind it. I actually like playing better that way. We’re much better when the officials are more loose and let you get away with more stuff.”
ASU (1-0) routed Harding 81-55 in its opener Tuesday. Arkansas transfer Desi Sills scored 21 points in his ASU debut, while second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Marquis Eaton added 10 points.
Balado was especially pleased with ASU’s defensive performance. While the Red Wolves shot just 3-of-16 from the 3-point line, they won handily while holding the Bisons to 35 percent shooting.
“We graded the film and every possession, we give everybody on the floor a good or a bad defense,” Balado said. “We ended up with 138 good defensive plays and only 28 bad, so that was the key to the game, our intensity and our pressure, just being locked in and taking away their strengths. I was very, very happy with the way we played defensively.”
Balado said guard Avery Felts is day to day after turning his ankle Tuesday night. Guard Caleb London, who missed the opener with an injury, is expected to be available tonight.
ASU hosts Central Baptist College on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The Red Wolves visit Southeast Missouri State on Nov. 19.