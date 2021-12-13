JONESBORO — Arkansas State plays its last non-conference road game tonight against an opponent that entered the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.
ASU faces its second Top 25 opponent this season in Texas Tech, which moved into the poll at No. 25 after knocking off then-No. 13 Tennessee last week. The Red Wolves and Red Raiders tip off at 7 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.
While ASU head coach Mike Balado was disappointed in his team’s play in Saturday’s 82-77 victory at winless Mississippi Valley State, he said he’s pleased with where his team stands through nine games.
“We’ve played some really tough opponents at home and some really hard road games because of the environment,” Balado said during Monday’s Sun Belt Conference online media session. “We’re sitting at 7-2 with a tough one against Texas Tech. We’re really happy with our progress.
“We’re just continuing to improve game by game, day by day in practice, trying to get ready for the rigors of the Sun Belt Conference. We’ve got three non-conference games left and we’re looking to finish as strong as we can heading into January.”
ASU’s first meeting this season with a Top 25 team resulted in a 92-53 loss at then-No. 11 Illinois, which has since dropped from the rankings but continues to receive votes. The Red Wolves’ other loss was a 75-51 home setback against Morehead State.
Texas Tech (7-1) knocked off then-No. 13 Tennessee 57-52 in overtime in its most recent game a week ago in New York. The Red Raiders suffered their only loss, a 72-68 decision at Providence, on Dec. 1.
Mark Adams, Texas Tech’s associate head coach from 2016-21, took over as the Red Raiders’ head coach after Chris Beard left for the University of Texas. Adams has 561 career victories in 25 seasons as a head coach, which includes a stint in the Sun Belt at what is now Texas Rio Grande Valley from 1992-97.
Two returnees from last season’s NCAA Tournament team and three transfers started in Texas Tech’s victory over Tennessee. Terrence Shannon, a 6-6 junior guard who was third-team All-Big 12 last season, averages 16.8 points to lead the Red Raiders.
Kevin McCullar, another 6-6 junior who was honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2021, adds 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Texas Tech’s lineup also features Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor, Texas-El Paso transfer Bryson Williams and Hampton transfer Davion Warren.
Obanor has scored 1,380 career points; Williams has scored more than 1,700 career points in his career at Fresno State, UTEP and Texas Tech; and Warren averaged 21.2 points per game last year at Hampton.
Former Louisiana-Lafayette guard Mylik Wilson, the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2020, also plays for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech is one of the stingier teams in Division I, holding opponents to 58.5 points per game to rank 18th nationally in scoring defense.
ASU enters tonight’s game with a four-game winning streak compiled against Kansas City, Central Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and MVSU. The Red Wolves overcame 24 turnovers Saturday to slip past MVSU. Guard Desi Sills, a junior transfer from Arkansas, leads ASU in scoring at 16 points per game. Balado said Sills has learned quickly as the only newcomer in the Red Wolves’ rotation.
“You talk about a humble kid. He’s probably one of the most coachable young men I’ve ever been around. He didn’t come in with any ego,” Balado said. “He came in just wanting to help the program and help his situation, and I just feel going into conference play this year we’re a little more ahead than we were last year.
“We just have to continue to add new things because people start to know what you’re doing. They start to know where your shots are coming from, so we have to continue to add things little by little, but it’s a little easier because everybody is familiar with each other.”
Second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier has lifted his averages to 13.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
Senior guard Marquis Eaton is averaging 11.9 points per game. Eaton played in his 129th career game Saturday, passing John Tate for the program record.
ASU returns to First National Bank Arena on Sunday to play Air Force at 1 p.m. The Red Wolves close non-conference play Dec. 21 against Champion Christian and open Sun Belt play at home Dec. 30 against Georgia State.