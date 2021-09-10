Red Wolves, Tigers meet for 60th time

JONESBORO — Butch Jones knows Arkansas State has a long history with tonight’s opponent.
The Red Wolves have played Memphis more than any other foe. Their series with the Tigers dates to October 1914 and the last game of ASU’s fourth football season.
Tonight’s game, which kicks off at 6 o’clock at Centennial Bank Stadium, is the 60th meeting in the series. The schools differ on the official record by one game, the result of ASU vacating its memorable 2006 victory in Memphis because of NCAA sanctions. The Tigers’ on-field series advantage stands at 30-24-5.
Jones, ASU’s first-year head coach, has heard enough to know the series is significant to his program’s supporters.
“I know this game means a lot to so many people, particularly people who have played in the game and people who have seen the rivalry built up,” Jones said. “You look at the proximity of both institutions. I’ve been told a lot and been kind of given some history lessons as well.
“That’s what makes college football special. It’s the tradition and the pageantry that surrounds it, and then to be able to have a rivalry game like we have right now in the second game of the year.”
On-and-off opponents over the years, the Red Wolves and Tigers are in a period when they will see each other more seasons than not.
Tonight’s game is the second in a four-game, home-and-home series that began with the Tigers’ 37-24 victory last year at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The teams will play again next year in Memphis and in 2023 in Jonesboro under the current contract.
Another four-game, home-and-home contract between the schools will run from 2026-29.
Jones and most of his coaches are new to the series, assistants Ryan Aplin and Brandon Joiner being exceptions as former ASU football stars. Last year’s meeting in an all-but-empty Liberty Bowl is the only time any of the current Red Wolves have faced the Tigers.
Being from south Texas, ASU senior safety Elery Alexander doesn’t know much about the series’ history, but he can tell the vibe is a little different this week.
“What I’m learning is it’s real serious around here,” he said.
Tonight’s game will mark just the 22nd time the Tigers have played in Jonesboro. ASU did not have a home game in the series from 1950-99, but five of the last 10 meetings have been played on the Red Wolves’ home field.
Jones, naturally, is more concerned with preparation than the program’s history with Memphis.
“As players, you have to focus on the task at hand,” Jones said. “We can’t get off track about it being a rivalry game.”
Again this week, the Red Wolves (1-0) enter a game without a publicly named starter at quarterback.
Florida State transfer James Blackman drew the start in ASU’s 40-21 victory over Central Arkansas last weekend. Layne Hatcher came off the bench in the second half to throw four touchdown passes as the Red Wolves broke the game open. Both are listed as possible starters on the depth chart.
Jones said both quarterbacks have handled the competition well, praising their approach.
“It’s been really healthy,” Jones said. “Like I told you before the season, I’ve been part of a lot of quarterback battles. I’ve seen the really good that can come of it, how it can help a team win, and unfortunately I’ve seen the really bad of it, too, how it can fragment, fracture and divide a football team, divide a fan base. The great thing about this is this is probably the best I’ve seen.”
The Tigers are more familiar with Hatcher, who played in last year’s meeting, but head coach Ryan Silverfield indicated they would be ready no matter who takes the field for ASU.
“It seems like it will be a similar offensive scheme to what they ran last year,” Silverfield said. “Hatcher was clearly the hot hand in the second half, but we always have to be prepared for two quarterbacks, especially since (Blackman) started the game and has been a starter. We saw what he was able to do at FSU as well.”
Seth Henigan became the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener for Memphis in the Tigers’ 42-17 victory over Nicholls State. Henigan passed for 265 yards and a touchdown.
As Jones noted, the Tigers (1-0) have experience around Henigan and use several running backs. Rodrigues Clark, who came off the bench last week, ran for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Red Wolves last year. Brandon Thomas, a redshirt freshman from North Little Rock, ran for 147 yards against Nicholls State.
Memphis, which returned nine defensive starters, limited Nicholls State to 299 total yards. ASU held UCA to 338 total yards, with the Bears throwing for 296. The Red Wolves intercepted two passes and limited the Bears to 23-of-42 accuracy.
“We could have played a lot better, especially in the first half,” Alexander said of ASU’s secondary. “The second half we picked it up a lot faster and played a lot better. The first half was kind of average, kind of bad, but we picked it up.”
Tonight’s game will be ASU’s last at home this month. The Red Wolves visit Washington, Tulsa and Georgia Southern before returning to Jonesboro for an Oct. 7 game against Coastal Carolina.