JONESBORO — Arkansas State and Arkansas-Little Rock begin a different phase of their men’s basketball rivalry this afternoon.

The Red Wolves and Trojans clash as non-conference foes for the first time since the 1990-91 season when they meet at First National Bank Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Arkansas-Little Rock

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 2 p.m.

Records: ASU 7-5; UALR 4-8

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 57-36

Last meeting: ASU, 67-65, 2020-21