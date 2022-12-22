JONESBORO — Arkansas State and Arkansas-Little Rock begin a different phase of their men’s basketball rivalry this afternoon.
The Red Wolves and Trojans clash as non-conference foes for the first time since the 1990-91 season when they meet at First National Bank Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
ASU and UALR met 66 times as Sun Belt Conference foes from 1991-2022, although the two squads did not play last season because of COVID-19 issues within the Trojans’ program. UALR left the Sun Belt earlier this year to join the Ohio Valley Conference.
While no longer conference foes, the two universities agreed to continue playing men’s and women’s basketball. Today’s game is the start of a four-year, home-and-home agreement in men’s basketball that will take the Red Wolves to Little Rock next season.
ASU (7-5) is looking to finish non-conference play on a three-game win streak after defeating Southeast Missouri State and Alabama State in its last two games. The Red Wolves erased a four-point halftime deficit Monday night to beat Alabama State 72-65.
Junior guard Caleb Fields scored 22 points to lead the Red Wolves, marking his ninth game out of 10 to score in double digits. Fields averages 13.3 points per game to lead ASU.
The Red Wolves played Monday’s game without sophomore guard Malcolm Farrington, who has missed the last two games with a back injury. Sophomore guard Avery Felts has given ASU an outside shooting threat in Farrington’s absence, hitting 7-of-13 attempts outside the 3-point arc over the last two games.
UALR (4-8) hopes to finish its non-OVC schedule on a two-game win streak. The Trojans beat Central Arkansas 75-66 Tuesday night in Little Rock, earning a season split with the Bears as Myron Gardner scored 17 points to lead a balanced effort.
Gardner, a 6-6 senior, leads the Trojans in scoring at 13.6 points per game. UALR also holds wins over Arkansas Baptist, Jackson State and Philander Smith.
ASU defeated UALR 67-65 when the teams last played in February 2021. The Red Wolves held a 35-31 edge on the Trojans during the Sun Belt era of their series.
Neither team was in the Sun Belt when they last met as non-conference foes in the 1990-91 season. ASU was a member of the American South Conference, which merged with the Sun Belt before the 1991-92 season, while UALR was in its final season of membership in the Trans America Athletic Conference.
ASU begins Sun Belt Conference play Dec. 29 at Old Dominion. The Red Wolves play their home Sun Belt opener Dec. 31 against Louisiana-Monroe.