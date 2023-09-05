JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones wants his football team to learn what it can from the season opener before moving on to the second game.
Arkansas State suffered one of the most lopsided defeats in program history Saturday as 20th-ranked Oklahoma roared to a 73-0 victory in Norman, Okla. Favored by five touchdowns, the Sooners won by more than 10 as they amassed a 642-208 advantage in total yards.
“In terms of last week, and then we’re moving on, in our program we talk about playing to a standard and playing to an expectation regardless of what the opponent is. We weren’t able to do that,” Jones said Monday during the weekly Sun Belt Conference coaches online media availability. “Maybe on the outside, so many things are looked at, and as a coach, what you have to do is (see) what positives can you take away from this and how can you build upon the lessons that are learned?
“You can’t waste a failure with everything that goes on.”
Saturday’s margin of defeat stands as the Red Wolves’ largest in an opening game. ASU lost 67-0 to Rhodes and Mississippi State to open the 1937 and 1950 seasons, respectively.
The Red Wolves gave up 70 points for the first time since a 70-14 loss at LSU in 1991, the year before ASU attained Football Bowl Subdivision status, and the margin of defeat was their worst since a 95-0 loss to Central Arkansas in 1937.
“I think the biggest thing is when you play a Top 25 opponent, when you play a quality opponent like the University of Oklahoma, everything you do is magnified,” Jones said. “In terms of your mental disposition, your fundamentals, your details, your effort, your toughness, your ability to sustain, the ability to focus play in and play out, all those things are magnified.
“When you don’t do that, you get exposed, and I thought there were times obviously that we got exposed. That’s what happens when you play a team like Oklahoma that has really done a good job. They’re not the same team that you saw on video a year ago. They’re a very solid football team in all three phases.”
In a dominating manner, Oklahoma kept the football nearly 37 minutes while averaging 7.8 yards per play.
ASU gained only 48 yards rushing on 23 attempts. Quarterback J.T. Shrout completed 12-of-26 passes for 148 yards and was not sacked in his debut with the Red Wolves.
“We still need to run the ball more effectively and more efficiently, but we were able to have pretty much a clean pocket. I thought our backs did a good job for the most part in picking up the pressures,” Jones said. “That’s another challenge of Oklahoma, they present so many different looks defensively for you. I thought the offensive line, in terms of handling the pressure situations, did a good job with that.”
Wide receiver Tennel Bryant, a true freshman from Cincinnati, drew praise from Jones for his performance Saturday. While Bryant lost a fumble, he had three receptions for 33 yards and “looked like he belonged on the field,” Jones said.
Jones said he has “been there, done that” in bringing a team back from a loss similar to Saturday’s season opener, pointing to his first year as head coach at Central Michigan.
Central Michigan lost 70-14 at Clemson in the eighth game of the 2007 season. The Chippewas bounced back to win their division of the Mid-American Conference and the MAC title game as well.
“We talk about a style of play, we talk about a mentality. Now they’ve gone against somebody that really kind of embraces what we want,” Jones said. “It’s all in how you move forward, and our players are resilient. They’re very prideful. They understand, so I know we’re all looking forward to getting back against another quality opponent Saturday with Memphis.”
This Saturday’s kickoff for the Red Wolves and Tigers is set for 6 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium. Memphis (1-0) defeated Bethune-Cookman 56-14 on Saturday.