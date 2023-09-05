JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones wants his football team to learn what it can from the season opener before moving on to the second game.

Arkansas State suffered one of the most lopsided defeats in program history Saturday as 20th-ranked Oklahoma roared to a 73-0 victory in Norman, Okla. Favored by five touchdowns, the Sooners won by more than 10 as they amassed a 642-208 advantage in total yards.

